Danfoss doubles down on energy efficiency

January 2022 News

In a campaign aimed at the participants of COP26 in Glasgow, Danfoss says energy efficiency delivers more than 40% of the reduction in energy-related emissions the world needs to fully achieve international climate and energy goals.

Danfoss is participating at COP26 to meet with political leaders and NGOs, to help amplify the message that climate action is needed now. The campaign includes an extensive digital effort as well as a wrap around the printed edition of the Financial Times newspaper with a main message to participants at the COP that the greenest energy is the energy we do not use.

According to Martin Rossen, senior vice president, Group Communications and Sustainability, Danfoss, the campaign is focused on energy efficiency as annual global improvements hit a decade low in 2020. Numbers from the International Energy Agency show that energy intensity improved by only 0,8% in 2020 (2019 1,6%) and 2018 1,5%).

“It is imperative that decision makers at COP26 prioritise energy-efficiency. It is the most important single component in reaching the Paris goals, it is extremely cost-effective and it can boost economies and create jobs,” concludes Rossen. “Most energy is used in our cities and buildings, factories and transportation. But we use far more energy than we need, which is not only bad for the climate but also for the economy. If nothing else, the increase in energy prices should be the lever for climate action at COP26. The time for talk is over. Now it’s the time to implement energy-efficient solutions.”

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628 , mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za

Credit(s)

Danfoss





