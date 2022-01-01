Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates its first year of business
January 2022
News
Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) – specialists in the design and manufacture of slurry related valves – has celebrated its first year of business.
“AFS was established by the Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) of Invicta Holdings, as part of the Group’s strategy to strengthen its position in the valves sector. The team works closely with sister company, BMG, to extend its services in Africa through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves that comply with stringent quality and safety standards,” explains Donald Morrison, general manager, AFS. “In spite of challenging economic conditions, exacerbated by the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are satisfied with the progress of our expansion into new products and market segments.
“Highlights over the last year include the establishment of a new rubber lining facility, with the installation of autoclaves that have capacities of up to 10 m in length. In the rubber industry, autoclaves are used to vulcanise rubber products, which are not yet stable dimensionally, by elevating heat and pressure. An autoclave is like a huge oven, with an extremely high temperature and pressure, that makes rubber parts stable and solid in size and shape.
“AFS has also enhanced the design and production of its slurry knife gate valve range, with dimensions ranging in diameter from a 50 mm unit to 1,5 m valves. The range includes flanged, wafer, lugged, urethane lined and high-pressure knife gate valves.
“Notable installations have been for mining slurry, tailings dams and acid pumping applications, which rely on plant availability and the safe operation of valves.
“Exciting news for AFS is that ESG has recently achieved recognition as a Level 2 contributor to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE), which means our customers can claim BEE procurement recognition of 125 % against all purchases.”
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with the latest equipment and is supported by specialists who offer technical support to ensure optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system, including those used in corrosive environments and arduous conditions.
For more information contact Monica Grobler, Abrasive Flow Solutions, +27 11 955 1119, monicag@abrasiveflowsolutions.com, www.abrasiveflowsolutions.com
