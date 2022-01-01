ESG certified as Level 2 contributor to B-BBEE
January 2022
News
Invicta Holdings Limited’s Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) – a distributor of engineering consumables, automotive components, technical services and related solutions – has achieved recognition as a Level 2 contributor to B-BBEE.
ESG has been formally assessed by Ingkwazi, an accredited B-BBEE verification agency that bases ratings on the Codes of Good Practice and Gazetted Sector Charters.
“ESG’s B-BBEE strategy has had a powerful impact on the expansion and improvement of business operations and we believe our new status will be a sound springboard for future growth of group companies,” says Ruth Black, human resources executive, ESG. “This evaluation involves the company’s compliance to empowerment factors identified by the DTI, which include ownership, management and control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, as well as socio-economic development.
Left to right: Audrey Kgampe, B-BBEE coordinator, Ruth Black, HR Executive and Joanne Danster, transformation manager, ESG.
“ESG is committed to an integrated B-BBEE strategy, continually seeking ways to improve all aspects of the scorecard and strategically linking socio-economic investments to skills development and progressive employment equity, to ensure sustainable business performance.”
The company believes in sustainable development and instils in its team a responsibility for health, safety and the environment, as well as empowering local communities. Skills training is also important at ESG and forms a critical part of the Group’s investment in staff upliftment.
ESG has expanded its operation significantly and now incorporates BMG, INDUSTRI Tools & Equipment, Screen Doctor, OST-Africa, Rustenburg Engineers & Foundry and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS).
Group companies also comprise Universal Parts Group, ESG’s reach into the automotive after-market, incorporating Autobax and Driveshaft Parts; Belt Brokers; and ESG Exports, which exports group products into Africa and globally.
For more information contact Ruth Black, Engineering Solutions Group, +27 11 620 1646, ruthb@esggroup.net, www.invictaholdings.co.za/engineering-solutions-group
