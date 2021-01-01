Editor's Choice
Pyrometer for challenging applications

November 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The demands on pyrometers used for temperature measurement in fast processes are especially onerous. Typical examples are plastics processing machinery, such as that used for blow-moulding PET bottles, which work on very short cycle times. Another application is the monitoring of rail vehicles, where the temperature of the wheelset bearings is measured as the train wheels pass the pyrometer, for early detection of components that are starting to run hot.

Instrotech now offers the new high-speed CT 4M pyrometer for these types of challenging tasks. With a detection time of just 90 µs, it is the fastest pyrometer within the Optris range.

Ideal for low temperature metallic applications

The CT 4M measures within the spectral range of 2,2 µm to 6,0 µm, making it ideal for low-temperature measurements on metals, metal oxides, ceramics, or materials with an unknown or changing emissivity. Here, low temperature means the measurement range which spans 0°C to 500°C.

The sensor head of the new pyrometer is compact. With a diameter of 14 mm and a length of 28 mm, it can easily be installed even where space is at a premium, for example, directly within a machine. The remote electronics unit is connected to the sensor head via a cable that can be up to 15 m long. Important parameters can be entered directly via the unit’s three keys and an illuminated display.

The integrated interface allows the CT 4M to be connected directly to a PC, where all settings can be fine-tuned in the CompactPlus Connect software. Date capture and recording are also possible using the software. Other serial interfaces, or an Ethernet interface, are also available as options. Instead of a PC, the pyrometer can also be connected to an Android mobile device that has the free IRmobile app installed. This allows the settings of the pyrometer to be conveniently adjusted on site during commissioning or maintenance work. To connect the CT 4M to the process, two scalable analog outputs and three I/O pins (programmable inputs/outputs) are available.

Interested readers will find video context at: https://youtu.be/6qtM-td-_3Y


