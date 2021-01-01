Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Electronic differential pressure transmitter

November 2021 Pressure Measurement & Control

With WIKA’s new Model DPT-EL differential pressure transmitter, the measuring locations, which are usually several metres apart, are connected via a flexible and easily routed cable. This eliminates the need for capillaries, which are complex to install and susceptible to temperature changes.

Flexible configuration

Two identical or two different instruments can be combined. The prerequisite is that one of the instruments is used as the primary instrument. This processes the measured values supplied by both individual instruments and then an internal calculation determines the pressure difference and relays it to the controller via a current loop or the bus system. The secondary instrument supplies its measured values to the primary instrument via a bus line.

The possibilities for combination and the flexible connection often enable a configuration in which diaphragm seals are no longer needed for process separation. For example, a flush system can be used at the bottom of the vessel, while an open process connection in the upper part of the tank poses no problem for measurement in the superimposed gas.

Insensitive to temperature fluctuations

Especially with vessels that are located outdoors, it is problematic when the sun shines on the capillaries. An increase in pressure because of the temperature variance often falsifies the measuring result. By contrast, the cable used for electronic differential pressure measurement has almost no influence on the measuring result when heated.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Safe pressure monitoring for vaccine production
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
Since vaccines are injected directly into the body, safety and purity have the highest priority in production.

Read more...
Correct choice of diaphragm seal for a pressure gauge or transmitter
SA Gauge Pressure Measurement & Control
This isolation is achieved by using a pressure-sensitive diaphragm made from a material resistant to the process medium and enclosed in a system fitted to the base of the instrument. The space between ...

Read more...
Pressure switches with metal bellows
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
What advantages do pressure switches with metal bellows offer and what is the basis for these?

Read more...
Miniature pressure sensor
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Pressure Measurement & Control
Measuring just 14 mm in diameter, the new weFluxmicro pressure sensor from Wenglor meets the challenges presented by confined mounting spaces.

Read more...
Electronic flow switch with display
WIKA Instruments Flow Measurement & Control
The new model FSD-4 electronic flow switch from WIKA offers full flexibility in monitoring and controlling flow based on the velocities of liquid media.

Read more...
Clean and colourful
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
VEGA has completed its measurement technology portfolio for hygiene-sensitive processes with two new compact instrument series comprising pressure sensors and level switches.

Read more...
Vibration-resistant thermowells
WIKA Instruments Temperature Measurement
Debottlenecking is desirable as minor percentage increases in output capacity can result in significant profit returns.

Read more...
Robust pressure transmitters with IO-Link
Turck Banner Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure transmitters from Turck Banner’s PT1000/2000 series are now also available with an IO-Link interface and two programmable switching outputs.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensor for PL d applications
Pepperl+Fuchs Pressure Measurement & Control
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its factory automation portfolio and acquired the USi safety ultrasonic sensor from Mayser, a renowned supplier of products and system solutions, many of which are relevant to safety engineering.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved