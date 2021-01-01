Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Legacy upgrades and the Frankenstein problem

November 2021 News


Steven Meyer, Editor

In his article this issue, contributing editor Gavin Halse makes the point that any manufacturing company about to commit to a legacy control system upgrade must be awake to the problems of interoperability, or risk ending up with a mishmash of disparate technologies. Just as the misshapen creature in Mary Shelley’s 19th century novel was ‘born’ of a series of ill-considered laboratory experiments, so a badly implemented digital transformation can leave a company with bigger control headaches than it had before. While Frankenstein’s horribly disfigured monster was shunned by society and forced to wander alone through the wilderness, so said manufacturing company might equally be rejected by consumers if it is unable to bring competitive offerings to market.

In fact, realising the degree of OT/IT convergence needed to effect the full benefits of Industry 4.0 is an area where even the giant petrochemical conglomerates only ‘get by with a little help from their friends’. Friends in this context refers to all the member companies of the Open Process Automation Group – an initiative to create a new generation of automation systems with an architecture distinct from the DCS and PLC systems used for traditional process automation. The idea is to bring about a new generation of control systems that are easier to maintain and upgrade, thus freeing manufacturers to improve their processes rather than struggling to support the systems that automate them.

When one considers that Open Process Automation grew out of ExxonMobil’s need to upgrade its legacy DCS platforms, realisation dawns that end users want the freedom to tailor systems to their exact needs, without worrying about any interoperability monsters.

Many smaller manufacturing companies in Africa face the same type of problems that ExxonMobil did – just on a smaller scale. So, the work of the Open Process Automation Group affords them an opportunity to evaluate the benefits of more granular open automation systems, without taking any risks along the way.

Interoperability though, as crucial as it is, only addresses one of the prerequisites for a successful automation system upgrade. Softer issues, like finding the right automation partner for the project, can be just as important. So, while the world waits to see how the next generation of open automation systems might look, manufacturers faced with a pressing need to upgrade their legacy control systems in the here and now will find useful insight in the article ‘What to do when fragmented systems get too complex’ (http://www.instrumentation.co.za/14737r). Begone, scary monsters.

Holiday greetings

The end of another tough year, but at least we’re making progress against the pandemic, even if we could be a bit further down that road. Internationally, it’s good to see travel restrictions easing and crowds returning (at least partially) to support their favourite sporting events. From the team at SA Instrumentation and Control, here’s wishing all our readers and advertisers a happy and restful end-of-year break. Come back safe in January, energised and ready to confront the challenges of 2022!


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
GE Invests $2,5 million in Johannesburg engineers
News
The Next Engineers program aims to increase the diversity of young people in engineering and reach 3500 local students.

Read more...
Webinar on radiometric level measurement
Mecosa News
Experts from Berthold discuss the advantages of a rod source/point detector arrangement.

Read more...
BMG’s heavy-duty mechanical face seals
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG’s extensive range of seals and gaskets includes Trelleborg mechanical face (torric) seals, which have been specially engineered for rotating applications in arduous conditions.

Read more...
Zest customers can now buy online – anytime
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG has linked its new E-Commerce facility to the organisation’s website, allowing its customers to make online purchases.

Read more...
A new vibration test system for Dragonfly Aerospace
TANDM Technologies News
Dragonfly Aerospace is investing in a 3000 square metre design and manufacturing facility in Techno Park, Stellenbosch.

Read more...
Successful EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week in Japan
News
With the recently concluded EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week in Japan, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) concludes this year’s series of developer events in online format.

Read more...
Eaton Oxalis CCTV cameras available from Extech
Extech Safety Systems News
Extech Safety Systems is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by Eaton to sell the Oxalis CCTV cameras in southern Africa.

Read more...
Inspection, repair, maintenance all bread-and-butter work for Skyriders
News
Skyriders offers a variety of rope-access aided services to numerous industries, such as power generation, petrochemical, mining and facilities management.

Read more...
Cummins appoints new dealers in southern Africa
News
Regional distribution network in southern Africa boosted from six to 12 as Cummins continues to expand its dealer network model.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved