Parallel redundancy power module

November 2021 Electrical Power & Protection

Mornsun Power, a leader in the design and manufacture of industrial power supply solutions, has released its upgraded LIR-20 Din-rail parallel redundancy module.

The LIR-20 features wide input voltage range of 22-60 V DC at a current rating of up to 20 A and a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C. The units are cost-effective with high efficiency of up to 97% and an MTBF greater than 1000 000 hours.

The LIR-20 redundancy module comes standard with a DC OK function. When the two power supply input voltages are normal and the voltage difference does not exceed the over-voltage or under-voltage alarm, the DC OK function is normal and the switch relay is on, the two input LED indicators lights will be on. When over- or under-voltage is detected, the LIR-20 will switch the load to the power supply that is still normal and disconnect the power supply with over- or under-voltage. The DC OK LED on the faulty power supply input will go out, indicating the problem.

The unit offers excellent EMC performance and meets IEC/EN61000-4, CISPR32/EN55032, IEC/EN/UL62368 and EN61558, EN60335 standards. It is widely used in industrial applications in 1+1 and N+1 configurations for parallel redundancy power requirements.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , mornsun@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za





