Encoders with SAE J1939 interface

Turck Banner has extended its encoder portfolio with new encoders featuring the SAE J1939 interface, which is used particularly in mobile equipment. The encoders are now available in the company’s Industrial and Efficiency Line as single or multiturn encoders, as well as the solid or hollow shaft devices, in sizes 36, 46 and 58 mm. Two interlocked bearings ensure a robust mechanical design and offer protection from vibration or shock on the shaft. Users thus benefit from a significantly greater encoder service life compared to devices with a shaft bearing.

The innovative energy harvesting technology of the multiturn J1939 encoders also enables wear-free and maintenance-free operation. These devices count rotations without needing an additional battery or mechanical gears, thus enabling a highly compact design.

The encoders offer the user maximum flexibility. While standard single turn resolution is 14 bits, the total resolution of the multiturn encoders can be increased from 32 up to 43 bits if required, corresponding to over 500 million countable revolutions. While up to 127 nodes can be configured in a network on CANopen models, the encoders with a J1939 interface allow up to 254 nodes. Applications are found in mobile equipment, agriculture and intralogistics.

