Encoders with SAE J1939 interface

Turck Banner has extended its encoder portfolio with new encoders featuring the SAE J1939 interface, which is used particularly in mobile equipment. The encoders are now available in the company’s Industrial and Efficiency Line as single or multiturn encoders, as well as the solid or hollow shaft devices, in sizes 36, 46 and 58 mm. Two interlocked bearings ensure a robust mechanical design and offer protection from vibration or shock on the shaft. Users thus benefit from a significantly greater encoder service life compared to devices with a shaft bearing.
The innovative energy harvesting technology of the multiturn J1939 encoders also enables wear-free and maintenance-free operation. These devices count rotations without needing an additional battery or mechanical gears, thus enabling a highly compact design.
The encoders offer the user maximum flexibility. While standard single turn resolution is 14 bits, the total resolution of the multiturn encoders can be increased from 32 up to 43 bits if required, corresponding to over 500 million countable revolutions. While up to 127 nodes can be configured in a network on CANopen models, the encoders with a J1939 interface allow up to 254 nodes. Applications are found in mobile equipment, agriculture and intralogistics.
Omron launches new laser sensor Omron Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
New sensing technology detects difficult targets and reduces the need for complex installation design.
Read more...Linux-based condition monitoring platform Turck Banner
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turck Banner’s compact IM18-CCM50 DIN rail control centre for collecting, processing and forwarding condition data to the IIoT can be configured for specific OEM requirements.
Read more...Wenglor scanners simplify decoding processes ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Wenglor Sensoric has released 19 new models of the C5PC series of 1D/2D code scanners to expand its portfolio with more powerful and easy-to-operate devices.
Read more...Wide-beam radar sensor Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a wider-angle (45°×45°) beam pattern sensor to better detect curved or reflective surfaces and larger targets.
Read more...DEK wireless kit Turck Banner
Industrial Wireless
The standalone DEK wireless kit from Turck Banner includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution.
Read more...Turck Banner’s Profinet integration with S2 redundancy Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The TBEN-L5-8IOL is an IO-Link master module in IP67 that supports S2
system redundancy. The master establishes a logical communication relation to more than one controller and combines high availability with a wide range of potential uses through IO-Link in the field.
Read more...Sensors for pulp and paper applications Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...