UPS for mission critical applications

November 2021 Electrical Power & Protection

Eaton’s new 9395P high-performance UPS is a must to ensure business continuity and operational efficiency, particularly as South Africa faces continued power interruptions because of load shedding. The Power Xpert 9395P UPS builds on the success and track record of the Power Xpert 9395, providing even more benefits, through proven technologies and advanced features.

“With South Africa’s power grid in crisis and more businesses and even residential estates looking to make the move to renewable energy, the Power Xpert 9395P offers an energy efficient solution for key applications and industries including data centres,” says product manager, Jaco du Plooy.

Enhanced benefits

Eaton believes a UPS should be measured by its value, not its initial cost. The Power Xpert 9395P offers a lower total cost of ownership through efficiency that significantly reduces operational costs. Its 97% rating of double-conversion efficiency ensures 33% less heat, which reduces cooling costs, with 20% more power for the same footprint as its predecessor. In addition, the modular design allows scalability, giving businesses, organisations and other entities the ability to ‘pay as you grow’ by adding an extra power module to the existing UPS as needed.

Eaton’s new UPS uses a three-level converter topology design that greatly extends the lifespan of key components. This is achieved through operating components at less than half the stress of a conventional converter. It also employs smaller components, which helps to ensure quieter, more efficient operation.

On an operational level, the HMI design allows customers to program the LCD display according to their unique site layout, using remote controls, colour-coded status of the power system’s critical components and real-time metering displays. The fully automated scada solution can be used to monitor equipment for failures of the switchgear bus, cable terminations/joints and transformers.

It’s worth noting, replacing an older generation UPS with the newer 9395P High Performance UPS allows customers to earn back the price of the UPS in just two to three years. The proof is in the more than 13 000 units from the series that have already been installed worldwide.

For more information contact Eaton, +27 11 824 7400 , customerserviceafrica@eaton.com, www.eaton.co.za





