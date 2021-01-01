ACS – complete solutions for process automation

November 2021 News

Automation Control Solutions (ACS) has been serving the process automation market for more than 50 years in southern Africa. Since inception, the company has been the contracted local business partner for Emerson Automation Solutions and has developed the business to cover the market from the supply of process automation equipment to servicing the same and consulting with customers to implement the correct solutions and technologies to maximise throughput and quality within their respective processes.

ACS has branches in Johannesburg (HQ), Durban, Sasolburg, Secunda and Cape Town. In addition to this, it also has registered legal entities in DRC, Zambia and Mozambique. ACS facilities in Johannesburg, Durban and Sasolburg include service operations and facilities that are audited annually. It is a market leader in southern Africa in the field of process automation, offering the full range of industry-leading Emerson Automation Solutions products. Whether customers are active in chemicals, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining and metals, power, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater, or any other industry, ACS can address their needs with its portfolio of process control instrumentation, control and isolation valves, process control systems solutions, and a wide range of machinery health monitoring equipment. ACS provides world-renowned products, specialised training, system engineering, technical services and after-sales support on all products including SLAs (services level agreements) tailored to customer requirements.

Safety, performance and quality top the agenda

The offering includes control valves, isolation valves, safety relief valves, desuperheater regulators, tank gauging equipment and systems, pressure, level, temperature and flow, custody transfer flow measurement, analysers (liquid and gas), process automation systems (DCS), safety instrumented systems, asset management software and systems, project and engineering management, instrument and valve services, and machinery health management solutions.

ACS markets and distributes a complete range of quality process control instrumentation, process control systems solutions and a wide range of machinery health monitoring equipment, which includes a range of value-added services to manufacturing plant owners, operators and OEMs in southern Africa.

ACS also participates fully in employment equity and skills training. Black economic empowerment is a social and economic imperative in South Africa today. The company firmly believes that economic transformation is essential for the sustainable development of South Africa and for its future competitiveness. Empowerment is a critical element of that transformation and ACS supports the concept of the balanced scorecard as outlined by the South African government’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and participates in various forums and industry bodies to achieve a quantifiable and consistent definition covering all aspects of the balanced scorecard.

ACS is the local business partner of Emerson Automation Solutions in southern Africa. In addition to its sales, sales support and administration capabilities, ACS has an extensive engineering, service, maintenance and repair infrastructure completely aligned with and approved by Emerson Automation Solutions. It also has a dedicated training facility equipped with various operational DeltaV systems and representative I/O, as well as a selection of fieldbus device types supported by DeltaV.

The training centre has been certified by Emerson Automation Solutions’ global training committee, which ensures that all students at ACS receive training comparable with any Emerson training centre in the world.

Change of ownership

ACS management recently confirmed that the sale of the Aveng-owned Automation and Control Solutions business unit had been completed. The new business will continue to trade under the name Automation Control Solutions (ACS) as a going concern procured from Aveng. ACS has taken over all staff, services and obligations, and furthermore, ACS is now the local business partner for Emerson Automation Solutions.





In essence, this means that all products, services and engineering previously provided by the Aveng owned entity will now be provided by ACS. “With our new status as a standalone business, customers can be assured of a structured and focused approach in delivering world-class solutions to identified markets in the various process, production, mining and manufacturing segments in southern Africa,” explains CEO, Reinhardt Otto.

“The privately owned structure consisting of management with the support of equity fund investors and compliance to BBBEE requirements through BBBEE ownership aligns the business to be highly competitive in today’s marketplace.

“Our vision to be recognised as a supplier of choice remains unchanged. The ACS Management Ownership Participation Scheme will ensure that customer requirements and solutions will always remain the focal point of ACS. Collectively the management team has more than 200 years’ experience implementing plant automation solutions.”

ACS wishes to notify its customers that there is no change in the management, focus and policies of the company. For all intents and purpose, it is business as usual. The aim is to sustain the fine reputation and standing that have been built through over 50 years of serving the automation market in southern Africa, and assuring them that the engineering, management, service and sales capabilities of ACS will remain at the highest levels.

“We are entering into a transitional phase where we will approach all stakeholders to do the necessary changes in registrations and rebranding,” concludes Otto. “Any concerns they have will be addressed during the planned Q&A; sessions.”

All contact details as well as physical addresses remain the same. Email addresses will be changed to reflect the new domain name and the web address will change to www.acs-autocon.com.

For more information contact Mark Tapson, Automation Control Solutions, +27 11 249 6700 , mark.tapson@acs-autocon.com, www.acs-autocon.com

