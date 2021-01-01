Safety over IO-Link

With the new AL200S PROFIsafe IO-Link module from ifm electronic, it is now possible to operate standard safety sensors and actuators via IO-Link. Connected in the usual way to the A or B port of a normal AL1400 or AL1402 IO-Link master, the module uses a special PROFIsafe transmission telegram to provide ‘tunnelled’ communication with the safety controller. This allows it to meet the requirements for safety levels SIL3 (in accordance with IEC 61508) and PLe (in accordance with EN ISO 13849-1).
The AL200S module provides eight safe OSSD inputs plus four safe outputs that are powered from a separate 24 V DC supply via an L-coded M12 connector. The outputs can be configured as PNP or NPN and each has a current rating of 2 A, allowing the module to be used in conjunction with powerful actuators. The maximum total load for the module is 6 A.
Should it become necessary to replace a module, fast and easy configuration of the replacement is provided by the PROFIsafe E7700S address plug which is available as an optional accessory. The E7700S is simply plugged into the replacement module and the stored PROFIsafe address is automatically transferred. No computer or additional software is needed.
Featuring robust construction and incorporating provision for easy mounting, AL200S PROFIsafe IO-Link modules have IP65 or better ingress protection rating and an operating temperature range of -25 to +60 ºC. Therefore, they can be used in almost any industrial environment without needing additional protection.
