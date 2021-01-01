The branch held its virtual technology meeting, as always, on the first Wednesday of October. Diogo Fidalgo from R. STAHL South Africa presented on the very interesting topic: HMI and camera solutions in Ex environments. Diogo runs the automation department where he helps provide turnkey automation solutions in hazardous areas. A wealth of experience working across a wide variety of disciplines and sectors (from the food and beverage industry to offshore platforms) meant that he was well qualified to present to his audience of keen listeners and helped them discover the correct HMI and camera solutions for Ex environments. Points covered included:
• What the solutions entail.
• What aspects are important.
• How to overcome obstacles.
• What is available to us right now on the market.
• What is making waves in the industry today.
The management team thanks Diogo and R. STAHL for a most interesting and informative presentation.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO October 2021, SAIMC
, News
Last month I elaborated on the big question: What are assessors looking for?
Today I would like to talk to you about the new CPD requirements. This is especially important to companies who will apply ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch October 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The September virtual technology evening was presented by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN, entitled ‘Instrumentation fault finding’. He addressed the questions: Why is it problematic? and: What can be done ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch October 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
After some scheduling problems resulting in missing a monthly technical evening, the Vaal branch hosted SICK Automation to discuss ‘Dust and gas measurement principles’. Our presenter for the evening ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch October 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The virtual branch event held in August was all about switching technology.
Today, so much is being done and discussed around how to bring objects, things and yesterday’s technology into a digital ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch October 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Last month’s technology evening was hosted online and presented by Jaco Markwat and Leonard Smit of Element 8. The theme ‘Where’s my data?’ related to improving communication between different organisational ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO September 2021, SAIMC
, News
The registration process for people doing engineering work according to the Identification of Engineering Work, (IoEW) document gazetted in March, will start in earnest next year.
Surnames A through ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch September 2021, SAIMC
, News
Kevin Preston of Phoenix Contact kindly presented at the virtual Durban branch technology meeting in August. Kevin is group manager IMA & IE at Phoenix Contact and is responsible for the interface, ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch September 2021, SAIMC
, News
Once again, the Johannesburg branch technology evening had to held virtually. We were happy to have Stahl SA involved, with Diogo Fidalgo doing a presentation on ‘Ethernet and network technologies for ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO July 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC, News
The Identification of Engineering Work that has been in the making since 2000, was eventually gazetted in March this year. People now have roughly three years to comply – depending on your surname.
...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch July 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC, News
The Durban branch held its latest technology meeting via Zoom on the first Wednesday of June. Bryan Baxter explained the importance of effective cybersecurity for industrial networks – something which ...