SAIMC: Durban branch

November 2021 SAIMC



The branch held its virtual technology meeting, as always, on the first Wednesday of October. Diogo Fidalgo from R. STAHL South Africa presented on the very interesting topic: HMI and camera solutions in Ex environments. Diogo runs the automation department where he helps provide turnkey automation solutions in hazardous areas. A wealth of experience working across a wide variety of disciplines and sectors (from the food and beverage industry to offshore platforms) meant that he was well qualified to present to his audience of keen listeners and helped them discover the correct HMI and camera solutions for Ex environments. Points covered included:

• What the solutions entail.

• What aspects are important.

• How to overcome obstacles.

• What is available to us right now on the market.

• What is making waves in the industry today.

The management team thanks Diogo and R. STAHL for a most interesting and informative presentation.

