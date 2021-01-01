Zest customers can now buy online – anytime

November 2021 News

Zest WEG has pioneered an E-Commerce facility linked to its new website, allowing its customers to make purchases online. Incorporated into the online purchasing facility are features that include technical tools and the capability to access stock availability levels.

“The E-Commerce facility is part of Zest WEG’s continuous drive to serve customers better, making it easier and quicker for them to deal with us,” says Johan van Niekerk, Zest WEG national sales executive. “This is just another way to make our products more readily available to customers.”

Around South Africa, customers can now conveniently place orders on the new site, which in its first phase of roll-out includes standard products like low voltage electric motors, variable speed drives, soft starters and switchgear.

Van Niekerk highlights that the design and programming for this kind of site has been quite demanding. The company began the thought process long before the Covid-19 lockdowns were implemented and prioritised the roll-out since then.

“The digital world around us is developing very rapidly,” adds van Niekerk. “It was therefore important for us to develop our online capability as part of our philosophy of ongoing improvement and customer service.”

He emphasises that customers requiring assistance will still have access to the staff that currently provide them with service support: “The functionality is an important value addition to our new corporate website, which was redesigned to facilitate easy integration with the online purchasing element.”

Zest WEG’s fleet of delivery vehicles will deliver goods ordered online, within the existing areas of coverage ensuring the same high levels of logistical reliability and the normal returns policy will still apply to these products. Van Niekerk advises that emergencies should be dealt with through direct personal contact to ensure that the customer’s requirement is well understood to achieve the best and quickest service.

“We are confident that customers will find the added flexibility of Zest WEG E-Commerce valuable, giving them access to an ordering system at all hours of the day or night,” he concludes.

Credit(s)

Zest WEG Group Africa





