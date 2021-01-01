Position detection for hydraulic cylinders

Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.
The technology
The new SGH sensors use a wire draw mechanism that is integrated directly into the cylinder to measure the stroke. The wire is secured to the piston head and when the cylinder extends, the wire unwinds off its drum and pulls out. The resulting rotation of the drum is detected by the contactless sensor system and converted into a linear position. This means that precise and absolute position or speed tracking of the cylinder is possible at any time.
The magnets used to measure the rotation are scanned by the contactless sensor system through the pressure resistant base plate of the SGH sensors. The electronic components are fully encapsulated and located on the non-pressurised side of the system. The entire measuring system is therefore incorporated into the cylinder and optimally protected against external environmental influences. In contrast to measuring systems mounted externally on the cylinder, the sensor system cannot be damaged or affected by environmental conditions.
Intelligent sensors for smart cylinders
The SGH technology transforms hydraulic and telescopic cylinders as well as piston accumulators into smart cylinders and hydraulic systems. With measuring lengths of up to 5000 mm, a wide selection of interfaces as well as high flexibility for integration of the sensors, a suitable sensor is available for all applications.
Redundant options and sensors for performance levels of up to PLd are available for safety critical applications. In addition, the sensors supply process data which not only serves to satisfy safety requirements, but also offers an added value for the machine as the process data provides insight into any impending maintenance issues.
Flexible support tracking in crane and lifting applications extends the working ranges of such machines, while memory functions in industrial trucks save time and make work safer. All these are examples of how SGH sensors make machinery safer and more efficient (www.bit.ly/3mKWwll).
