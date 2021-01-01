Legrand’s UPS solutions for data centres

According to Legrand, a reliable uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system is essential in data centres, to ensure that electrical power to equipment is never interrupted and that data centres remain fully operational during power outages. UPS systems also prevent power surges and provide a consistent, filtered power supply and avoid power lapses, thus protecting critical equipment and data.
Legrand’s advanced UPS systems ensure continuity of service of essential electrical equipment in data centres by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, particularly during electrical network disturbances – like power outages and load-shedding – that are increasingly common in South Africa.
Single and three-phase units
Legrand’s UPS products are divided into two categories – single and three-phase units – with solutions that ensure optimum performance in terms of power and backup time.
The design team has incorporated advanced technologies into these new systems to optimise energy-efficiency, as well as an intelligent battery charging system that extends the system’s service life. These features also reduce environmental impact. Another important benefit of the modular UPS systems is that the power supply can be customised for specific requirements at any time, while standard modules can be added to increase power or backup time.
A range of communications accessories has been designed for managing and configuring the UPS, as well as for remote control of the system. These devices include network interfaces for real-time control and for managing events such as power loss, as well as overloads and bypass problems. These network interfaces, with a 32-bit processor, do not require any external software. Other accessories include sensors for monitoring ambient temperature and humidity, smoke detectors and fire safety controls, as well as airconditioning fault and intrusion detectors. Communication and supervision software for accessing the operating parameters of the UPS is also available
In addition, Legrand also offers UPS systems suitable for home offices, which are gaining popularity during the current Covid-19 pandemic.
