Wenglor scanners simplify decoding processes

November 2021 Sensors & Transducers

Wenglor Sensoric has released 19 new models of the C5PC series of 1D/2D code scanners to expand its portfolio with more powerful and easy-to-operate devices. The simple installation via plug-and-play, intuitive, browser-based WebLink user interface and the uniform interface concept across all scanners, open up a large number of new application solutions.

The user interface pre-installed in each scanner guides the users to install and set-up the scanners, even without any programming knowledge. The decoding of codes begins directly after the IP address has been entered. The scanners can easily be integrated into systems with the available interfaces such as digital IOs, RS232, Ethernet TCP/IP, Profinet and EtherNet/IP.

The C5PC series is now available in variants with static or auto focus, with various resolutions and optical arrangement. There are seven different focal distances between 50 and 1200 mm. With these hardware combinations, 1D and 2D codes can be read and decoded reliably, even if they have been printed, needle punched or lasered directly onto the object.

This new scanner portfolio means Wenglor can offer a suitable product for every customer requirement from simple static applications with high contrasts to dynamic applications with high object speeds and small, complex and sometimes incomplete or damaged codes. Any task can be taken care of with 25% higher reading performance than before.

All common standards for determining code quality are met with these scanners: IOS/IEC TR 29158 and EN 15415/6 and EN 16022. With CodeScan 360, up to eight scanners can be connected via daisy chain, providing a 360° visual field. This means that several scanners can be arranged in a circle around an object and connected, for example. The code on the object is safely decoded by one of the scanners in the system, regardless of its position.

The scanners can also be password protected. Different user roles and levels are available in WebLink. The new Multishot Configuration Database is also located in WebLink. Here, users can select different configurations stored in the integrated database for the scanner to automatically perform fast, multiple scans at different positions as well as different heights and brightness levels, saving manual programming effort and time.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASScTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za

