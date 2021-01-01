Multi-application radar level transmitters

Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NGR, a robust, maintenance-free level sensor that uses TDR (time domain reflectometry) technology for the precise level measurement and monitoring of oil and water-based liquids, grinding and hydraulic oils as well as mixtures with cleaning and degreasing products. The NGR can also work in deposit-forming and foaming liquids.
The guided radar uses time-of-flight technology to measure electromagnetic pulses. The time difference between the sent and reflected pulses is used to calculate the level, both as a continuous value (analog output) and a free position switching point (switching output).
The flexible probe can be changed or cut, allowing the sensor to be integrated quickly into any application. The NGR sensor’s intuitive setup uses four buttons and a display to ensure quick and easy adaptation to the application.
The NGR operates on a modular sensor concept, adaptable for every application and suitable for almost every liquid. The measuring principle is independent of the medium’s density, temperature, pressure, humidity and conductivity. Other features include:
• Temperature range: -20°C to 100°C.
• Pressure range: -1 to 10 bar.
• Output: 4-20 mA/0, 10 bar switching output PNP or NPN.
• Probe length: maximum 2000 mm for monoprobe and coaxial tube, maximum 4000 mm for wire rope www.bit.ly/3ze1OKO
