Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Level Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Multi-application radar level transmitters

September 2021 Level Measurement & Control

Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NGR, a robust, maintenance-free level sensor that uses TDR (time domain reflectometry) technology for the precise level measurement and monitoring of oil and water-based liquids, grinding and hydraulic oils as well as mixtures with cleaning and degreasing products. The NGR can also work in deposit-forming and foaming liquids.

The guided radar uses time-of-flight technology to measure electromagnetic pulses. The time difference between the sent and reflected pulses is used to calculate the level, both as a continuous value (analog output) and a free position switching point (switching output).

The flexible probe can be changed or cut, allowing the sensor to be integrated quickly into any application. The NGR sensor’s intuitive setup uses four buttons and a display to ensure quick and easy adaptation to the application.

The NGR operates on a modular sensor concept, adaptable for every application and suitable for almost every liquid. The measuring principle is independent of the medium’s density, temperature, pressure, humidity and conductivity. Other features include:

• Temperature range: -20°C to 100°C.

• Pressure range: -1 to 10 bar.

• Output: 4-20 mA/0, 10 bar switching output PNP or NPN.

• Probe length: maximum 2000 mm for monoprobe and coaxial tube, maximum 4000 mm for wire rope www.bit.ly/3ze1OKO


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-reliability float switch
September 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Level Measurement & Control
ASSTech has added a new simple-to-mount horizontal design of float switch to its Jumo range.

Read more...
High-speed pyrometer from Optris
September 2021, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
With very fast processes, the requirements of the pyrometers used for temperature measurement are especially onerous.

Read more...
Level transmitter for hygienic applications
August 2021, Emerson Automation Solutions , Level Measurement & Control
The Rosemount 1408H Level Transmitter with IO-Link provides accurate, non-contacting measurement to help optimise operations and ensure food safety.

Read more...
Resistance thermometers for hazardous areas
August 2021, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s TWL resistance thermometers with ATEX approvals for ignition protection Exd or Exia.

Read more...
Ready for use anywhere
August 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Level Measurement & Control
The first 2-wire loop-powered compact transmitter enters the market.

Read more...
Make level sensor checks redundant
August 2021, DRH Components , Level Measurement & Control
The Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO is a simple paddlewheel device that monitors the level of dry bulk material.

Read more...
Changeover in pharma production
August 2021, Instrotech , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Instrotech, through its principal, Siko, increases the efficiency and production quality of machines by offering intelligent positioning systems for machine manufacturers and end users in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read more...
Level switches master viscous substances
July 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
VEGA has developed the new front-flush level switch, Vegapoint 24, especially for use with sticky, viscous or abrasive products.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link
July 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

Read more...
Level sensors shorten the distance from the field to supermarket shelves
August 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
VEGAPULS C 11 ensures fast processing of carrots and onions with reliable measured values.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved