Sensors & Transducers



All-in-one sensor allows quick deployment

September 2021 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner’s photoelectric Q45 family combines sensor, wireless node and battery in a single, compact unit, which makes it easy and less expensive to install and maintain. And because sensors are so easy to move, the network can be quickly reconfigured, if desired.

Provides metrics to allow informed decisions

Sensors in the Q45 family pair with a DXM wireless controller and Turck Banner Cloud Data Services (CDS) software to create an end-to-end IIoT system. For each production line, the solution can track metrics, such as line speeds, machine status, performance, part counts per minute and part counts per day. The controller then sends this data to the CDS platform, which provides facility managers with tools to analyse and visualise sensor data collected over time and make informed decisions about operations, equipment and assets.

Two modes for versatility

To handle a variety of part-counting and OEE applications, D-cell Q45 Photoelectric Sensors are offered in retroreflective- and diffuse-sensing modes. Retroreflective sensors are available with a polarised reflector, which ensures precise performance even when shiny objects are present. These sensors are advantageous when electrical connections or mounting locations are available on only one side and they also offer relatively long sensing ranges. Sensors using the diffuse mode do not require a reflector, making them convenient and effective when retroreflective-mode sensors are not practical. They also require fewer installation and maintenance steps, which reduces costs.

Applications are found in part counting, OEE, machine state monitoring, process/equipment troubleshooting and presence/object detection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


