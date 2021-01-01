Compressed air (c/air) can contain a wide range of impurities such as water vapour sucked into the air compressor from atmosphere, oil from the compressor station and particles from the compressed air distribution system and intake of the compressor. These contaminants are all present in almost any airline.
Compressed air treatment using filters and dryers creates an effective barrier to airline contamination, but nothing is perfect.
Until recently the ability to audit the c/air quality in a system was difficult, if not impossible. Advances in this area have accelerated rapidly in the last few years however, meaning clients and professional auditors can measure contaminants in the following areas:
• Compressed air dew point.
• Particle counts within the air stream.
• Vapour in the c/airline.
There are two options for end users, a fixed monitoring station that records on a permanent basis, or a portable auditing option for compliance officers in large facilities or hospitals. The SUTO iTEC S600 compressed air purity analyser covers all the above bases with a portable or fixed installation variant, the S601.
Artic Driers International offers both solutions. The S600 portable system is now available for clients that require infrequent auditing anywhere in South Africa, or clients may elect to install a permanent fixed system. Either option provides a compressed air system overview that covers all the aspects of ISO 8573 and provides easy-to-read reports that tell the operator or auditor the status of the c/air system. These SUTO-iTEC units ensure that c/air systems comply with the relevant ISO 8573 air standard.
