Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Rittal and Eplan join forces to add value for customers

September 2021 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Thanks to an established international footprint, these two brands have found ways to optimise and streamline their customers’ value chains at every stage in the process. “From engineering, sourcing and manufacturing through to operations and IT, we are helping customers reach the new Industry 4.0 standard,” explains Adrian Buddingh, managing director, Rittal South Africa.

“Rittal and Eplan use combined software solutions, system technology and machinery for automation,” adds Johan Reyneke, managing director, Eplan South Africa. “Only manufacturers that offer digitalisation and end-to-end data across all processes and systems will survive in the future. Together, Rittal and Eplan are at your side with their combined know-how and perfectly coordinated solutions. Adding to this, the unified integration between Rittal RICS configurator and the new Eplan ePulse cloud solution will make the journey from panel configuration to project completion quick and seamless.”

The value added at each stage is detailed as follows:

Engineering

The key to greater productivity in enclosure manufacturing lies in digital integration and end-to-end data transfer throughout the entire value chain. Digital prototyping from the outset, with the digital twin taking centre stage, provides the basis for rapid links across processes and systems.

Sourcing

Never has it been easier to configure and order your perfect product and get it delivered in no time at all. All configuration and online shop solutions are closely interlinked with digitally integrated production at the new Rittal plant. As a result, client company value chains benefit from end-to-end data during the sourcing process and beyond.

Manufacturing

Benefit from the fully automated machinery and innovative automation solutions of Rittal and Rittal Automation Systems accrue in manufacturing operations when combined with the digital twin from the engineering stage, courtesy of Eplan, which serves as a virtual prototype and a central database throughout the production process.

Operations

After commissioning, machines and systems must ensure reliable long-term operation as the key to efficient, high-performance production. Here too, Eplan and Rittal are at your side with innovative solutions.

Added value

End-to-end data is the real success factor, saving time and money in value creation processes, preventing errors and leading to a lasting improvement in productivity.

The digital twin

“At the heart of all this is the digital twin of the actual product, which links all process steps from electrical engineering through to service operations,” says Reyneke. “Products from Rittal and Eplan provide comprehensive support at every stage of the procurement process, from engineering, sourcing and manufacturing through to operations and IT. They enable you to reap the rewards of successfully completing the transformation to Industry 4.0.”

“Rittal provides tailored IT and OT solutions for the data required and generated during the production process,” concludes Buddingh. “These range from modular, scalable system architecture and energy-efficient data centres with innovative security concepts for physical data and system backups, all the way through to edge cloud data centres in the actual production environment that combine data sovereignty and real-time capabilities with AI-based applications.”

For more information contact Rittal South Africa, +27 11 609 8294, info@rittal.co.za, www.rittal.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Adjustable cable gland is easy to fit
August 2021 , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Pratley, produces a uniquely adjustable cable gland that fits any size armouring.

Read more...
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets
July 2021, Legrand , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets have been designed for safe use in corrosive conditions and in areas requiring a high level of hygiene.

Read more...
Clean air for control systems
June 2021 , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
RTS Inertial Spin Filters provide an effective maintenance-free solution to dust problems in MCC rooms, transformer rooms, control rooms and other industrial spaces.

Read more...
Cable locator for failsafe cable fault diagnostics
May 2021, Comtest , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
What sets the UAT-600 Series apart from other underground locators is its CAT IV 600 V safety rating.

Read more...
Pratley develops another cable gland world-first
April 2021 , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Pratley is well-known in the market for producing world-class electrical termination products.

Read more...
Legrand’s Starfix ferrules, crimping tools and applicators
May 2021 , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Legrand’s Starfix ferrules, cable crimping tools and applicators are designed for new installations and renovations in commercial installations, offices and domestic environments.

Read more...
Monitoring for control cabinets
September 2020, Turck Banner , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The IM18-CCM is particularly suitable for OEMs wishing to provide basic condition monitoring values in their IT system. It detects critical states of the control cabinet directly in the field.

Read more...
Automated marking of terminal strips
August 2020, Phoenix Contact , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The Mark Master terminal strip marking system from the Phoenix Contact ClipX product range uses patented high-speed technology for the fast and efficient processing of marking tasks. In control cabinet ...

Read more...
Rittal’s range of compact and small enclosures
August 2020 , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
After more than 50 years and 35 million enclosures sold, Rittal has introduced its small and compact enclosures in the form of the AX and KX series. According to managing director of Rittal South Africa, ...

Read more...
New range of compact enclosures
April 2020, Rittal , Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
After more than 50 years and 35 million enclosures sold, Rittal has introduced its small and compact enclosures in the form of the AX and KX series respectively. According to managing director of Rittal ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved