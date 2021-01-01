Editor's Choice
MESA Africa – call for papers 2021

August 2021 News

This will be the second year that we are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, but MESA Africa is committed, determined, encouraged and optimistic about working towards a hybrid year-end summit at the end of November.

Last year's virtual event was a tremendous success, and we are busy working towards making this year as interesting, informative and interactive as we possibly can. To that end we invite you – the manufacturing community – to participate by submitting papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.

The three primary topics are leadership, people and technology.

• Leadership is needed to motivate, encourage and guide people to upskill and become more engaged, responsible and entrepreneurial.

• People: it is critical to realise and recognise the importance of people in manufacturing. Business cannot thrive on automation alone, but also needs the skills of the people behind the systems.

• Technology: always improving on systems, concepts and innovative ideas to create solutions and profitability.

The following submissions are encouraged:

• Case studies and success stories (feasibility studies, implementations, ROI and other achievements).

• Industry best practice and education.

• Research and development and new trends in manufacturing IT.

• Educational projects emphasising the creativity and innovation that academia can provide when working collaboratively within the process industry.

• Pertinent topics relevant to the manufacturing sector and tools to drive operational excellence and promote innovation.

• Current trends in AI, security, technology, economics and human factors that are shaping the manufacturing sector.

The deadline for submission is 29 September. These should be in the form of an abstract defining the topic (100 to 200 words). Final papers must be submitted by 22 October (500 to 1000 words).

All abstracts will be considered by the committee and rated against the theme, content and relevance. By 15 October, authors will receive notification indicating whether their abstracts were accepted/declined.

Successful authors will then be advised of presentation dates and times. The presentation should be completed in 20 minutes, with an additional 5 minutes for Q&A.; Should you be presenting remotely, there will be a need for at least one dry run to ensure all technical and presentation issues are addressed.

There will be prizes awarded for the best speakers in the categories. Plus, there is an opportunity to be interviewed and have your presentation published in leading industry journals.


Tel: +27 82 528 1238
Email: marketing@mesa-africa.org
www: www.mesa-africa.org
Articles: More information and articles about MESA Africa NPC


