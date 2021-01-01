Inertial spin filters save energy
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021
Motion Control & Drives
RTS Africa’s inertial spin filters provide an effective, maintenance-free solution to dust problems in MCC rooms, transformer rooms, control rooms and the like. In fact, they can be used to provide dust-free air in virtually any space ventilation application. The filtration principle is based on highly efficient cyclone technology and dust filtration is 98% of particles 15 μm and larger. At 5 μm dust particle size, the modules will remove 80% of dust particles. (Note: 10 μm is 1/6 the diameter of an average human hair.) Even under heavy dust loads this represents an overall removal efficiency above 99% of dust loading by mass. For applications requiring even finer filtering – compressor intakes for instance – secondary filtration is required (typically 99% of 2 μm). In this situation simple secondary filters are cost-effective and, since they are only capturing very fine particles, they require very little attention, even in high dust-load applications.
However, when using RTS inertial spin filters to clean air for applications such as MCC rooms, variable speed drives, control rooms, etc., no secondary filtration is required. This eliminates the need for expensive, complex, high-maintenance bag houses.
Energy efficiency
Spin filters are also energy efficient. Practically, the only alternative is to equip control rooms and similar spaces with air conditioning. But since many installations of this nature are out in the open and exposed to the fierce African sun, attempting to solve this problem with air conditioning is capital intensive and energy hungry. Air conditioners also require regular maintenance, and in high-dust areas, the intake filters frequently get blocked and the system stops working. RTS inertial spin filters require only moderate electrical power to run the fans and will continue to supply dust-free air to the space over long periods of time without any maintenance.
The spin modules are made from high-density polypropylene and are extremely resistant to wear – modules supplied by RTS have been in service for over 30 years. The system is self-purging and consequently there is no filter element that can become blocked from dust overload.
As part of a complete service offering, the RTS engineering department is available to advise on the correct solution for any type of dust filtration problem.
For more information contact RTS Africa Engineering, +27 82 879 0734, info@rtsafrica.co.za, www.rtsafrica.co.za
