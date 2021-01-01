Power supply for machine applications

With vacuum encapsulated technology, MTM Power’s focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and maintenance-free power supply modules. The patented thermo-selective vacuum encapsulation decelerates the ageing of components and significantly extends the lifetime of all MTM Power devices. Furthermore, this unique encapsulation process and a connection via special connectors enables designs to IP67 for undisturbed use in the field. Best examples are the AC/DC modules of the PM-IP67A series with 90-264 V AC and 100-353 V DC input ranges. In automation technology, these external power supplies with IP67 protection provide a simple and quick plug-and-play solution for supplying control components without cost-intensive switching cabinets, even in particularly harsh environments.
The modules of the series PM-IP67A are available with common single and dual output voltages. They are designed for worldwide use under extreme environmental conditions like dust and humidity and allow an efficient, cost-saving solution for different tasks in ‘on machine’ applications. MTM Power especially designed them for decentralised systems without switching cabinets – the state-of-the-art trend in automation.
Further features are rugged design, SMD-technology, automatic 100 % final test and 100-%-burn-in-test. The series PM-IP67A offers 50, 75, 100 or 200 W constant output power, is short circuit protected, needs no ground load and operates within a temperature range of -25 to +70°C. The modules are VDE and UL/cUL approved. The devices with output voltage of 24 V are available as limited power source versions.
Energy data acquisition made easy August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.
Read more...Energy from the power of the moon Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SKF South Africa
, Electrical Power & Protection
Fully integrated holistic power train solution designed by SKF now installed at the Scottish sea.
Read more...Transformer for special applications July 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Electrical Power & Protection
The Jumo IPC 300 was developed for the control of heating loads that previously required an additional transformer for power control.
Read more...ABB launches new MCB range July 2021, ABB South Africa
, Electrical Power & Protection
The circuit breaker industry sees the local launch of a high-quality product as ABB Electrification introduces its new range of 3 kA SR200T miniature circuit breakers.
Read more...The Pepperl+Fuchs M-LB-5000 surge protection system June 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Electrical Power & Protection
Using the modular M-LB-5000 system with diagnostics eliminates extensive testing and operational interruptions. It is supplemented by the M-LB-2000 system for applications in which a minimum specification is sufficient.
Read more...Legrand’s new P17 Tempra Pro plugs June 2021, Legrand
, Electrical Power & Protection
New to Legrand’s range of plugs and sockets is the versatile P17 Tempra Pro range, which has been developed for safe installation in indoor and outdoor environments.