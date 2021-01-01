Power supply for machine applications

August 2021

With vacuum encapsulated technology, MTM Power’s focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and maintenance-free power supply modules. The patented thermo-selective vacuum encapsulation decelerates the ageing of components and significantly extends the lifetime of all MTM Power devices. Furthermore, this unique encapsulation process and a connection via special connectors enables designs to IP67 for undisturbed use in the field. Best examples are the AC/DC modules of the PM-IP67A series with 90-264 V AC and 100-353 V DC input ranges. In automation technology, these external power supplies with IP67 protection provide a simple and quick plug-and-play solution for supplying control components without cost-intensive switching cabinets, even in particularly harsh environments.

The modules of the series PM-IP67A are available with common single and dual output voltages. They are designed for worldwide use under extreme environmental conditions like dust and humidity and allow an efficient, cost-saving solution for different tasks in ‘on machine’ applications. MTM Power especially designed them for decentralised systems without switching cabinets – the state-of-the-art trend in automation.

Further features are rugged design, SMD-technology, automatic 100 % final test and 100-%-burn-in-test. The series PM-IP67A offers 50, 75, 100 or 200 W constant output power, is short circuit protected, needs no ground load and operates within a temperature range of -25 to +70°C. The modules are VDE and UL/cUL approved. The devices with output voltage of 24 V are available as limited power source versions.

Vepac Electronics





