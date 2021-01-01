Adjustable cable gland is easy to fit
August 2021
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
A cable gland performs two basic functions, namely fastening the cable to the apparatus so that it cannot pull out, and earthing the cable armouring to which it is connected. Cable termination manufacturer, Pratley, produces a uniquely adjustable cable gland that fits any size armouring. The adjustability of the gland makes it easy to fit.
Unique to the gland is an ingenious differential nut device to ensure unprecedented clamping force for aggressive armour anchoring. Using two lightly different coarse pitch threads, it achieves the mechanical advantage of an ultra-fine pitch thread. The armour is sufficiently gripped when the gland is only hand tightened. The differential nut is also self-locking, which means that the gland is locked in the adjusted position, even under extreme vibration.
Each gland size covers a range of cable sizes, while the thickness of the armouring also varies. On an ordinary cable gland, the only place to make up for these changes is in the thread. When the maximum size of cable that will go into a given gland is reached, one section of the gland clings to the other by only a thread or two when it is tightened up. This does not happen with the Pratley adjustable cable gland, as the same number of threads are always mated.
The gland is nickel-plated to reduce bimetal corrosion and the shroud is made from a specially formulated synthetic rubber to render the gland watertight. It will also resist acids and oils and will be unaffected by sunlight and UV radiation. Moreover, it fits snugly into the groove provided for it on the gland. Unlike conventional glands, the shroud covers the whole gland, meaning that when it is fitted, the only exposed part is a portion of the nut.
For more information contact Pratley, +27 11 955 2190, sales@pratley.co.za, www.pratleyelectrical.com
