Temperature Measurement



Resistance thermometers for hazardous areas

August 2021 Temperature Measurement

Instrotech now offers Kobold’s TWL resistance thermometers, specifically designed to be used in hazardous areas. The DIN-compliant products are supplied with ATEX approvals for ignition protection Exd or Exia.

The Kobold TWL resistance thermometers comprise a rugged installation fitting made of stainless steel with thread, flange or weld-on connection, a connection head aluminium casting and a removeable measuring element. The measuring insert can be replaced without emptying the installation, since the customised thermowell remains in the installation and seals the process. The instruments are supplied with ignition protection Exd as a standard and therefore can be installed in relevant hazardous areas.

Head transmitter

Resistance thermometers with head transmitter are used whenever a measuring signal must be transported over long distances without any disturbance. The head transmitter, which is encapsulated in epoxide resin, is located right in the connection head and delivers a linearised temperature output signal of 4-20 mA. The head transmitter is available with standardised communication systems such as HART, Profibus or Foundation Fieldbus.

Depending on customer requirement, the temperature sensor can be implemented as a 2-, 3- or 4-wire circuit. Alternatively, these sensors can be designed as single or double resistance thermometers. The exception here would be the 4-wire version, which can only be built with one Pt100 due to lack of space. As an option the resistance thermometers can be supplied with a head transmitter.

Beside the available resistance thermometers according to DIN standard, there are customised versions relating to the immersion length, the connection head, construction materials, the process connection and the tolerance classes, deliverable on request. Other features include:

• Measuring ranges: -80°C to 600°C.

• Pt100 sensor class A or B.

• Output: resistance or analog 4-20 mA.

• Thermowells up to 5000 mm (depending on model).

Kobold TWL with thread, flange or weld-on connections measure the temperatures of liquid, solid and gaseous media. The reliable watertight nature of these installation methods for gauge pressure and vacuum is an important criterion for selection. Deployments are found in HVAC, furnace and general industry applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Further reading:

Changeover in pharma production
August 2021, Instrotech , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Instrotech, through its principal, Siko, increases the efficiency and production quality of machines by offering intelligent positioning systems for machine manufacturers and end users in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read more...
Thermal imaging in materials testing
July 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
The Raytek ThermoView TV40 thermal imaging camera with ThermoView software is an ideal choice for material testing applications.

Read more...
Vibration-resistant thermowells
July 2021, WIKA Instruments , Temperature Measurement
Debottlenecking is desirable as minor percentage increases in output capacity can result in significant profit returns.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link
July 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

Read more...
Industry first for pump testing laboratory
June 2021, Instrotech , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When a local fire pump test facility needed to eliminate human error from its test procedures, it contacted Instrotech for advice.

Read more...
Bypass level indicators
June 2021, Instrotech , Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NBK level indicators for continuous measurement, display and monitoring of liquid levels in above or below-ground tanks.

Read more...
Temperature measuring in steel processing
June 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Accurate and reliable temperature measurement is a part of efficient metal processing and steel manufacturing.

Read more...
Networked beer tanks delight both landlords and breweries
May 2021, Instrotech , Sensors & Transducers
Smart transmitters trigger automatic reorders when tanks levels run low.

Read more...
Temperature and humidity monitoring for vaccine rollouts
May 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Temperature Measurement
How remotely monitoring facilities maintains the vaccine cold chain.

Read more...
High-temperature pyrometer with Bluetooth
May 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Raytek has added Bluetooth capability to the Raynger 3i Plus handheld pyrometer.

Read more...










