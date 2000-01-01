Miniature pressure sensor

Measuring just 14 mm in diameter, the new weFluxmicro pressure sensor from Wenglor meets the challenges presented by confined mounting spaces and compact system structures for the measurement of liquids and gases. Pressure ranges of between -1 and 25 bar can therefore be installed for the first time in hydraulic clamping systems, tight lubrication bearings, or compact 3D printers.
Several design features contribute to the small size – less than an AA battery – of the weFluxmicro. Both the compact size and the small process connection with M5 thread saves space. At just 22 mm high, the pressure sensor is ideal for extremely tight systems. With a low weight of 13 grams, it can even be mounted on robot arms and moving parts.
Robust housing
With a response time of less than one millisecond and a measurement error of less than 0,5%, the sensor is fast and precise. The robust stainless steel 316L housing is ideal for harsh industries. The high IP68 protection makes the sensor resistant to aggressive cleaning agents and chemicals, while the analog output signal of 4-20 mA allows integration into existing systems. Positive-locking segmented cable compression provides additional protection in the event of mechanical tensile and rotational loads.
This Wenglor pressure sensor is ideal for monitoring pressure cylinders in hydraulic clamping systems. Any pressure changes in the interior must be detected with great accuracy. Due to its low dead weight, these devices can also be mounted on robot arms and in lubricating systems for ball bearings, gears, chains or linear guides. The sensor records the values required for correctly monitoring the lubrication quality. Also in enclosed systems such as 3D printers or welding and milling systems, the weFluxmicro enables precise monitoring of extraction devices or vacuum chambers.
Robust pressure transmitters with IO-Link July 2021, Turck Banner
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure transmitters from Turck Banner’s PT1000/2000 series are now also available with an IO-Link interface and two programmable switching outputs.
Read more...Transformer for special applications July 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Electrical Power & Protection
The Jumo IPC 300 was developed for the control of heating loads that previously required an additional transformer for power control.
Read more...Ultrasonic sensor for PL d applications July 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its factory automation portfolio and acquired the USi safety ultrasonic sensor from Mayser, a renowned supplier of products and system solutions, many of which are relevant to safety engineering.
Read more...New horizontal float switch June 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Level Measurement & Control
The R40 LSH now includes devices for point level measurement with features such as floats and reed contacts.
Read more...High-performance precision manometers May 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Greisinger recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy.
Read more...Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen April 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...
Read more...Diaphragm seal systems with Tri-Clamp April 2021, WIKA Instruments
, Pressure Measurement & Control
In sanitary applications, diaphragm seal systems ensure a safe and precise monitoring of the process pressure. WIKA therefore also offers welded units of diaphragm seal and measuring instrument with Tri-Clamp ...
Read more...Handheld manometers with precision March 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Greisinger recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy.