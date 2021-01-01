BMG boosts solutions through Heko products

August 2021 News

BMG’s extensive power transmission range now encompasses Heko conveyor components, including round link chains and components for submerged chain conveyors, which have been designed for dependable use in many harsh environments.

“Highly wear-resistant Heko components for bulk material conveyors enhance BMG’s extensive range of chain products,” explains Carlo Beukes, business unit manager, power transmission division, BMG. “Through the supply and support of Heko products, BMG has boosted its solutions service to customers wanting to optimise the efficiency of their bulk material conveyor systems.

“We recommend the use of submerged chain conveyors for our customers who work with coal, wood, refuse and scrubber sludge, to effectively collect, cool and drain bottom ash from a boiler discharge. These conveyors, which are fitted with secure releases, are designed to handle bottom ash efficiently and safely.

“Submerged chain conveyors are often installed for the transportation of slag granulated material, ash made of stone and brown coal firing, as well as metallurgical process residue or waste ash. Fluid slag or hot ash from melt firing is filled in a vessel with water for cooling and then transported via a chain conveyor from the vessel to an ash bunker.”

Heko chain strands are highly wear-resistant, case hardened and manufactured with low tolerances. Chain sprockets and chain rollers, with replaceable segments of teeth, are sealed for safe use under water.

Also in BMG’s range are round link chains, which have been developed for bucket elevators and chain conveyors. These components are suitable for use in various sectors, including mining and quarrying, cement, chemical and incinerating plants, paper production and the food and beverage industries.

The Heko range comprises round steel chains, bucket and scraper attachments, chain wheels, buckets and shafts, as well as complete return and tensioning units. Heat-resistant ring chains for rotary kilns also form part of the range.

BMG’s national branch network offers a technical advisory service on correct chain selection, which is a critical factor in power transmission systems.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558 , carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

