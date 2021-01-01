Fluid Systems Africa – official Arpol partner for Africa

Fluid Systems Africa has recently been appointed as the official partner of Arpol flexible pipe couplings in Africa. Arpol designs and manufactures flexible joints for the connection and repair of all types of pipes and industries. The flexible coupling design connects pipes better, faster, safer and at a lower overall cost than conventional systems.
Scope of supply
Arpol was founded in 1976 in Barcelona and specialises in design and manufacturing of flexible couplings for all types of pipes and applications. It supplies a wide range of couplings in sizes ranging from 48 mm to 3000 mm. Some of the sectors that put their trust in these flexible couplings are water purification and treatment plants, the chemical industry, power stations, civil construction, mining and bottling plants.
In many cases, new pipelines involve pipe materials that are different from the previously installed pipes, which can create diameter differences that, even though minimal, can become an inconvenience when old and new lines are to be connected. Arpol couplings can be used to repair any point of the line, but also to connect dismantling pipes to different hydraulic pieces (valves, pumps, etc.) as well as different material pipes. They are a great solution to connect different diameters, which makes them a reliable tool for hydraulic sealing. All couplings allow certain tolerance to solve common old-line problems like angular deflections, pipe separations, settlement corrections, rough surfaces etc.
Quality solutions
The mission is to offer customers the best possible solution to the problem they face. Since every project is unique, couplings are always recommended that best suit the application. All products are guaranteed by the constant quality inspection they undergo in the Barcelona factory.
Great importance is attached to research and development with the goal being to offer solutions appropriate to meet new challenges that arise in the market – a constant process of innovation.
