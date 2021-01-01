Editor's Choice
RS Components extends sensor range

July 2021 Sensors & Transducers

RS Components has announced the expansion of its popular RS PRO sensors range to give customers a comprehensive choice of sensors for use in factory automation applications. The range consists of high-quality sensors and accessories that deliver excellent reliability and value.

Ultrasonic proximity sensors and fibre optic sensors have been added to complement the existing photoelectric proximity sensors (through-beam, retro-reflective and diffuse), inductive proximity sensors and capacitive proximity sensors. Depending on the sensor technology selected, RS PRO products can be used to detect a wide range of materials including metals, plastics, paper, liquids, powders and particles. They are ideal for incorporation into quality and verification systems: for example, to count units, detect the presence or absence of an object, or to measure parameters such as pressure, flow and viscosity. Applications range from product manufacturing, laboratories and food and beverage production to automated packaging and distribution warehouses.

In addition to all these sensor options, the RS PRO range encompasses a wide selection of load cells, rotary encoders, thermocouples, sensors switches and cables. It also includes essential accessories such as mounting brackets and a sensor test switch. This makes it easy for engineers responsible for testing, design or maintenance to source compatible products from a single supplier to meet all their automation requirements.

All RS PRO products are audited against demanding international standards, inspected for durability and consistency and tested by leading engineers. They are covered by the RS PRO Seal of Approval and come with a three-year warranty, to indicate their ability to deliver the quality, reliability and durability necessary to perform effectively in industrial environments.


