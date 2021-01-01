Ultrasonic sensor for PL d applications

Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its factory automation portfolio and acquired the USi safety ultrasonic sensor from Mayser, a renowned supplier of products and system solutions, many of which are relevant to safety engineering. This ultrasonic sensor with safety certification in accordance with EN ISO 13849 category 3 PL d, reinforces Pepperl+Fuchs’ position as a market leader in ultrasonic sensors and safety applications.
The USi, a 2-channel ultrasonic sensor, features two transducers connected to a control interface. On each of the two independent channels, objects can be detected via an elliptical sound beam within ranges of up to 2500 mm. Two safe OSSD outputs are provided for signal output.
After the sales launch in the first quarter of 2021, the USi has been added to the existing Pepperl+Fuchs safety portfolio, which includes inductive safety sensors, photoelectric sensors and light grids, safe positioning systems, safety-related AS-Interface components and many different explosion-protected interface modules. “The USi is the perfect complement to our broad portfolio of ultrasonic sensors and extends our range of products in the strategic target sectors of intralogistics and mobile machines to include an intelligent and highly reliable solution for safety applications,” concludes Reiner Müller, president of the Factory Automation Division at Pepperl+Fuchs.
