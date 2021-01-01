Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultrasonic sensor for PL d applications

July 2021 Pressure Measurement & Control

Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its factory automation portfolio and acquired the USi safety ultrasonic sensor from Mayser, a renowned supplier of products and system solutions, many of which are relevant to safety engineering. This ultrasonic sensor with safety certification in accordance with EN ISO 13849 category 3 PL d, reinforces Pepperl+Fuchs’ position as a market leader in ultrasonic sensors and safety applications.

The USi, a 2-channel ultrasonic sensor, features two transducers connected to a control interface. On each of the two independent channels, objects can be detected via an elliptical sound beam within ranges of up to 2500 mm. Two safe OSSD outputs are provided for signal output.

After the sales launch in the first quarter of 2021, the USi has been added to the existing Pepperl+Fuchs safety portfolio, which includes inductive safety sensors, photoelectric sensors and light grids, safe positioning systems, safety-related AS-Interface components and many different explosion-protected interface modules. “The USi is the perfect complement to our broad portfolio of ultrasonic sensors and extends our range of products in the strategic target sectors of intralogistics and mobile machines to include an intelligent and highly reliable solution for safety applications,” concludes Reiner Müller, president of the Factory Automation Division at Pepperl+Fuchs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Robust pressure transmitters with IO-Link
July 2021, Turck Banner , Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure transmitters from Turck Banner’s PT1000/2000 series are now also available with an IO-Link interface and two programmable switching outputs.

Read more...
Pepperl+Fuchs’ VariKont inductive sensors with Active Shielding Technology
July 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Active Shielding Technology from Pepperl+Fuchs enables high switching distances regardless of the installation conditions, which simplifies equipment design.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link
July 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

Read more...
The Pepperl+Fuchs M-LB-5000 surge protection system
June 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Electrical Power & Protection
Using the modular M-LB-5000 system with diagnostics eliminates extensive testing and operational interruptions. It is supplemented by the M-LB-2000 system for applications in which a minimum specification is sufficient.

Read more...
High-performance precision manometers
May 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
Greisinger recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy.

Read more...
3D vision for service robots
April 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
With its high precision, reliability, and compact size, the R2300 multi-layer scanner tackles mobile service robot applications in an efficient manner.

Read more...
Diaphragm seal systems with Tri-Clamp
April 2021, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
In sanitary applications, diaphragm seal systems ensure a safe and precise monitoring of the process pressure. WIKA therefore also offers welded units of diaphragm seal and measuring instrument with Tri-Clamp ...

Read more...
Enterprise mobility for hazardous areas
March 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , IS & Ex
Enterprises can easily select and manage Android devices and services with the new Android Enterprise Recommended devices – verified by Google.

Read more...
Handheld manometers with precision
March 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
Greisinger recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for complete systems
March 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
There are often great benefits to optimising pressure sensors specifically for use and integration into higher-level complete systems.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved