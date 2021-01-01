Robust pressure transmitters with IO-Link

July 2021

Pressure transmitters from Turck Banner’s PT1000/2000 series are now also available with an IO-Link interface and two programmable switching outputs. Besides their ability to withstand shock and changes in pressure and temperature, the sensors thus also offer all the benefits of digital communication, including enhanced diagnostics and flexible parameterisation.

For example, IO-Link enables users to monitor electrical short circuits, over- and under-pressures, as well as values exceeding the maximum operating temperature. Other data for efficient condition monitoring can be supplied by an operating timer, a maximum and minimum pressure memory and an over-pressure meter.

The pressure transmitters can be operated with two switching outputs, or with IO-Link communication and one additional switching output as required. These switching outputs can be set for either PNP or NPN operation. This makes it possible to set the switch points within the measuring range and their behaviour, as required.

Turck Banner offers the compact pressure sensors with protection to IP67 and IP69K in two different designs: PT1000 series transmitters that cover measuring ranges from 0-1 bar to 0-40 bar; and operate with a ceramic measuring cell; and PT2000 series devices that are provided with fully welded measuring cells for higher pressure ranges – their measuring range is 0-1000 bar.; Regardless of the series, all pressure sensors offer users the benefit of a high measuring accuracy.

