Compressed air treatment using filters and dryers is an effective barrier to airline contamination. Until recently, auditing the compressed air quality in a system was difficult, but clients and professional auditors now have the ability to measure contaminants with great accuracy in compressed air dew point, particle counts within the air stream and oil vapour carry-over in the line after compressed air treatment.

There are two options for end-users: a fixed monitoring station that monitors on a permanent basis, or a portable auditing option for auditors or compliance officers in large facilities or hospitals. The SUTO iTEC S600 compressed air purity analyser covers all the above bases with a portable or fixed installation variant, the S601.

Artic Driers offers both solutions. The S600 portable system is for clients requiring infrequent auditing anywhere in South Africa, or clients electing to install a permanent fixed system. Either option provides a compressed air system overview that covers all the aspects of ISO 8573 and provides easy-to-read reports that tell the operator or auditor the status of the compressed air system. The SUTO-iTEC units analyse the air flow to the following levels:

• Dewpoint measurement from -100 to 20°C Td.

• Particle measurement from 0 to ≤5 µm.

• Oil vapour measurement from 0,003 to 10 000 mg/m3.

The use of this equipment ensures that your air systems comply with the ISO 8573 air standard relevant to your industry. Distribution and on-site auditing can be handled by Artic Driers International.

