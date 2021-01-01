Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

Compressed air purity analyser

July 2021 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Compressed air treatment using filters and dryers is an effective barrier to airline contamination. Until recently, auditing the compressed air quality in a system was difficult, but clients and professional auditors now have the ability to measure contaminants with great accuracy in compressed air dew point, particle counts within the air stream and oil vapour carry-over in the line after compressed air treatment.

There are two options for end-users: a fixed monitoring station that monitors on a permanent basis, or a portable auditing option for auditors or compliance officers in large facilities or hospitals. The SUTO iTEC S600 compressed air purity analyser covers all the above bases with a portable or fixed installation variant, the S601.

Artic Driers offers both solutions. The S600 portable system is for clients requiring infrequent auditing anywhere in South Africa, or clients electing to install a permanent fixed system. Either option provides a compressed air system overview that covers all the aspects of ISO 8573 and provides easy-to-read reports that tell the operator or auditor the status of the compressed air system. The SUTO-iTEC units analyse the air flow to the following levels:

• Dewpoint measurement from -100 to 20°C Td.

• Particle measurement from 0 to ≤5 µm.

• Oil vapour measurement from 0,003 to 10 000 mg/m3.

The use of this equipment ensures that your air systems comply with the ISO 8573 air standard relevant to your industry. Distribution and on-site auditing can be handled by Artic Driers International.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 420 0274
Email: allen@articdriers.co.za
www: www.articdriers.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Artic Driers International


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Festo at the heart of absolute automation
July 2021, Festo South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Festo is renowned as one of the leading pneumatic automation suppliers. Over the years, the company has also set the pace in both Process and Electric Automation. This is backed by its proven record of ...

Read more...
Parker’s High Performance Flange system
July 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin has announced that its mechanical flange system for machines and plants with working pressures of up to 420 bar has gained DNV GL approval for marine applications.

Read more...
BMG’s Hydraforce valves and solutions
April 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG, distributors of the Hydraforce range of proportional valves in southern Africa, works closely with Hydraforce engineers and customers in diverse industries to design and manufacture customised hydraulic ...

Read more...
Highly flexible pick and place with digitised pneumatics from Festo
February 2021, Festo South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Motion Apps are revolutionising pneumatics by increasing flexibility, energy efficiency and accelerating production processes.

Read more...
An easier way to connect
February 2021, Hydrasales , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Quick-release hydraulic couplings on agricultural equipment have enabled Faster Couplings to provide innovative solutions to meet this sector’s needs.

Read more...
Protect machines with soft-start valves
February 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
A slow increase in air pressure into a machine at startup helps facilitate a soft start of all downstream components.

Read more...
Gimatic expands product range with launch of vacuum product offering
January 2021 , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
New offering gives customers greater flexibility in designing optimal automation systems that aim to increase efficiency & productivity.

Read more...
Fibertex offers advanced solutions in filtration for a cleaner environment
November 2020 , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Fibertex Nonwovens, a leading manufacturer of a comprehensive range of nonwovens and performance-based materials used in diverse industries, has developed advanced filtration solutions that contribute to a cleaner environment.

Read more...
Monitoring oil with the power of connectivity
November 2020, Hydrasales , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The latest innovation in the MP Filtri range of condition monitoring products helps system engineers with the digitalisation of their monitoring processes. It identifies contaminants early in the service ...

Read more...
Parker launches the icount LaserCM30
November 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Next generation particle contamination monitor with test procedure in less than 90 seconds.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved