3D environment monitoring sensors

July 2021 Sensors & Transducers

SICK Automation is leading the agricultural digitisation era (Farming 4.0), with its visual perception solutions for mobile agricultural machines and harvesting robots. Called Visionary Snapshot Cameras, the range is tailored for 3D environment monitoring, allowing mobile equipment to navigate, increase safety and enhance production processes.

Visionary technology inherent in these cameras makes them the ideal solution for a vast range of agricultural applications. They help decrease downtime with their collision avoidance capability when turning, manoeuvring and reversing mobile equipment, and by navigating autonomous agricultural machines during fieldwork. They help facilitate increased and more accurate production by providing gripping reliability for harvesting robots as well as level monitoring on transfer vehicles or determining harvest volumes in storage facilities. They also increase the accuracy of targeted pesticide applications by visually differentiating between crops and weeds.

Digitised agriculture: the norm

Sensors in agricultural machines are quickly being adapted across agricultural industries. Combine harvesters, for example, and other large agricultural machines, are being fitted with approximately 90 sensors and often have more electronic encoders than cars.

Collision avoidance, navigation, detection and monitoring applications are common to a vast range of industries yet create demanding requirements on sensors for 3D agricultural environment monitoring. This is why SICK created the Visionary range – it serves all of these applications from one portfolio.

The Visionary range

The portfolio of 3D Snapshot Cameras from SICK boasts the advantage of being able to solve all currently known detection and measurement applications for mobile agricultural machines and harvesting robots.

Visionary-B

The 3D Visionary-B driver assistance system is designed for use in harsh outdoor conditions. This camera offers a wide field of view of up to seven meters for detection applications and up to 15 meters for measuring applications with 3D raw data output.

Visionary-S

The Visionary-S offers high precision at close ranges with simultaneous colour detection in any light situation. This 3D environmental monitoring sensor also uses stereo vision, supported by active, structured illumination.

Visionary-T

The 3D Visionary-T environment sensor uses time-of-flight measurements to provide high-precision distance and size information in long-range applications – up to 60 metres.

SICK’s range of Visionary products for industry provides solutions to monitoring, collision avoidance and navigation application requirements in the agricultural industry.

For more information contact Grant Joyce, SICK Automation Southern Africa, +27 10 060 0558, grant.joyce@sickautomation.co.za, www.sickautomation.co.za


Tel: +27 10 060 0550
Fax: +27 86 598 7915
Email: info@sickautomation.co.za
www: www.sickautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SICK Automation Southern Africa


