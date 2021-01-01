Networked beer tanks delight both landlords and breweries
May 2021
Sensors & Transducers
The Internet of Things (IoT) offers smart solutions that help make life easier and more convenient, improve and streamline processes and receive information in good time that was previously unavailable or difficult to acquire. Smart solutions are highly personalised but always begin with an object and a sensor.
A level measurement with a remote transmitter is not just highly practical for detecting hazards but also for other level and fill level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous. In this application, two pressure sensors work at the heart of the solution to measure the level of liquid in the tank and to send a warning message to the brewery by e-mail via the remote transmitter, the mobile phone network and the Internet. The brewery sends an automatic order proposal to the landlord, who simply has to confirm the order.
This automated, smart M2M (machine-to-machine) solution reduces stress for landlords and saves brewery drivers from profitless emergency weekend deliveries. Inaccurate order entries are now a thing of the past, shipping can be optimised and landlords have a continuous supply of fresh beer. Crisis averted.
Read more...Compact radar sensor April 2021, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s T30R offers more robust detection capabilities and longer range than ultrasonic solutions in a similar package size.
Read more...3D vision for service robots April 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Sensors & Transducers
With its high precision, reliability, and compact size, the R2300 multi-layer scanner tackles mobile service robot applications in an efficient manner.
Read more...Pick-to-Light Solutions Kit April 2021, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner’s Pick-to-Light Solutions Kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, a DXM controller, an HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power.
Read more...Error-free construction of car bodies April 2021, ifm - South Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
A particular challenge emerged in the production of Ford Kuga. The actual work step involves welding a small, completely flat reinforcing sheet onto a larger assembly.
Read more...Optical sensor for dissolved oxygen April 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
With its state-of-the art optical fluorescence quenching technology and digital signal processing functionality, the Jumo digiLine 0-DO S10 ensures long-term stability when measuring oxygen and temperature. ...
Read more...Precise leading-edge detection March 2021, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The Q76E retroreflective sensor from Turck Banner has a unique design that enables consistent detection of a broad range of targets that typically challenge other sensors.
Read more...Telco sensors for arduous packaging applications February 2021, Gail Norton Instrumentation
, Sensors & Transducers
Telco provides the packaging industry with infrared sensor solutions for challenging applications. The company’s sensor solution experience and problem-solving spans various fields including packaging, ...