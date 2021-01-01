Networked beer tanks delight both landlords and breweries

May 2021 Sensors & Transducers

The Internet of Things (IoT) offers smart solutions that help make life easier and more convenient, improve and streamline processes and receive information in good time that was previously unavailable or difficult to acquire. Smart solutions are highly personalised but always begin with an object and a sensor.

A level measurement with a remote transmitter is not just highly practical for detecting hazards but also for other level and fill level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous. In this application, two pressure sensors work at the heart of the solution to measure the level of liquid in the tank and to send a warning message to the brewery by e-mail via the remote transmitter, the mobile phone network and the Internet. The brewery sends an automatic order proposal to the landlord, who simply has to confirm the order.

This automated, smart M2M (machine-to-machine) solution reduces stress for landlords and saves brewery drivers from profitless emergency weekend deliveries. Inaccurate order entries are now a thing of the past, shipping can be optimised and landlords have a continuous supply of fresh beer. Crisis averted.

Credit(s)

Instrotech





