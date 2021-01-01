BMG says yes to South Africa’s Youth Employment Service Programme
May 2021
News
BMG – part of the Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) of Invicta Holdings Limited – is participating in South Africa’s Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme, which is a joint initiative between the Government and private sector. This programme, which hopes to create one million work opportunities for unemployed black youth and transform their lives, also offers participating businesses the chance to gain up to two levels on their Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) scorecard.
IT Support Technician, Leah Maubane, adds information to the ESG intranet, to keep employees up to date on the latest company information.
“Through this inspiring programme, which kicked off in February 2021, BMG is helping to uplift the lives of our 52 young candidates from disadvantaged communities, by providing work experience and mentorship for a 12-month period,” explains Lizette Bestbier, Group Organisation Development Manager for ESG. “We believe that the business sector has a responsibility to help solve the escalating problem of youth employment. The social cost of unemployment and the threat it poses to the stability of South African society, are far too great not to get involved in a meaningful way.
“This programme offers young people a bridging opportunity between school and the world of work, aspiring to nurture leadership capabilities, which are so essential for business success and individual achievement.
“By providing the opportunity for young people to gain work experience, mentoring and training at BMG, we can equip them with the necessary skills and business ethos for economic sustainability and a brighter future. The BMG team has always enjoyed a culture of learning and knowledge sharing, which is why this uplifting programme is a perfect fit with our need to develop commercial skills and nurture personal development. We are very pleased with the high calibre of our trainees and are impressed with their willingness and passion to participate in this important learning journey.”
BMG’s YES candidates, aged between 18 and 27, are currently employed in various areas of the company’s business operations, including human resources, general administration, marketing, product support, counter sales and technical resources.
For more information contact Lizette Bestbier, Engineering Solutions Group, +27 11 620 7334, lizetteb@esggroup.net, www.invictaholdings.co.za
Further reading:
From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...
Read more...
SKF bearings help Mars Rover collect samples on the planet’s surface
April 2021, SKF South Africa
, News
Enabling the Mars Rover’s core operations in the harsh environment on Mars are Kaydon RealiSlim thin-section ball bearings, designed and manufactured by SKF.
Read more...
Water 4.0 for Botswana
April 2021, Siemens Digital Industries
, News
Thanks to automation and electrical engineering from Siemens Solution Partner Moreflow, a new water treatment plant delivers 11 million litres of this precious resource every day.
Read more...
Comtest to represent Netscout
April 2021, Comtest
, News
Comtest has announced that it now represents Netscout Systems, assuring digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology leadership ...
Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) celebrates successful defence of America's Cup with Emirates Team New Zealand
March 2021
, News
The races featured a spectacular new class of boat that can reach over 100 km/h on or above the water thanks to canting hydrofoils with highly dynamic controllable flaps.
Read more...
Danfoss continues to invest in sustainable transformation
March 2021, Danfoss
, News
Danfoss Drives office in South Africa is rolling out a series of thought leadership webinars on the topic of Energy Efficiency in 2020.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser and partners drive digitalisation towards customer value
April 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
The Endress+Hauser Open Integration partner programme unites thirteen manufacturers that want to ensure the streamlined interaction of their complementing products.
Read more...
New online control loop optimisation and tuning service
April 2021, Michael Brown Control Engineering
, News
Michael Brown has introduced an online control loop optimisation and tuning consultation service designed to help plant engineers all over the world understand why their loops are not behaving the way ...
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Sustainability – the holy grail of digital transformation
April 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
As we head into our post-pandemic future, one of the morals we are left with is the importance of sustainability in business. So, while industry leaders ponder how best to incorporate sustainability into ...
Read more...
Iritron and the I3 Group build on synergies
April 2021, Iritron
, News
Although 2020 was a tough year for everyone, Alwyn Rautenbach, CEO of the I3 Group, not only ensured its survival, but strategised to strengthen the business for future growth.
Read more...