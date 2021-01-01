BMG says yes to South Africa’s Youth Employment Service Programme

May 2021 News

BMG – part of the Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) of Invicta Holdings Limited – is participating in South Africa’s Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme, which is a joint initiative between the Government and private sector. This programme, which hopes to create one million work opportunities for unemployed black youth and transform their lives, also offers participating businesses the chance to gain up to two levels on their Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) scorecard.

IT Support Technician, Leah Maubane, adds information to the ESG intranet, to keep employees up to date on the latest company information.

“Through this inspiring programme, which kicked off in February 2021, BMG is helping to uplift the lives of our 52 young candidates from disadvantaged communities, by providing work experience and mentorship for a 12-month period,” explains Lizette Bestbier, Group Organisation Development Manager for ESG. “We believe that the business sector has a responsibility to help solve the escalating problem of youth employment. The social cost of unemployment and the threat it poses to the stability of South African society, are far too great not to get involved in a meaningful way.

“This programme offers young people a bridging opportunity between school and the world of work, aspiring to nurture leadership capabilities, which are so essential for business success and individual achievement.

“By providing the opportunity for young people to gain work experience, mentoring and training at BMG, we can equip them with the necessary skills and business ethos for economic sustainability and a brighter future. The BMG team has always enjoyed a culture of learning and knowledge sharing, which is why this uplifting programme is a perfect fit with our need to develop commercial skills and nurture personal development. We are very pleased with the high calibre of our trainees and are impressed with their willingness and passion to participate in this important learning journey.”

BMG’s YES candidates, aged between 18 and 27, are currently employed in various areas of the company’s business operations, including human resources, general administration, marketing, product support, counter sales and technical resources.

For more information contact Lizette Bestbier, Engineering Solutions Group, +27 11 620 7334 , lizetteb@esggroup.net, www.invictaholdings.co.za





