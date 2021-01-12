Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Danfoss forms new Climate Solutions segment

March 2021 News

Danfoss has changed its group structure to combine the Heating and Cooling segments into Danfoss Climate Solutions. With the new Climate Solutions segment, Danfoss will intensify its focus on the green agenda in attractive global markets.

Everywhere in the world, there is a strengthened focus on climate efforts, and by combining the Heating and Cooling segments into Danfoss Climate Solutions, Danfoss is investing in the future to help customers and partners take action to mitigate climate change and build a greener future.

Danfoss Climate Solutions holds leading positions within sustainable and energy efficient solutions for industry, the built environment and the entire food chain, and will leverage the climate agenda and the targets in the Paris Agreement and in the EU Green Deal as strong driving forces in accelerating efforts. With the new Danfoss Climate Solutions segment, the company will further strengthen its focus on innovation and application expertise to become an even stronger technology partner for customers and partners.

“What we engineer and what we sell plays a part in the climate agenda and in meeting the world’s climate targets,” says Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions. “Buildings must be made energy efficient and carbon emissions must be reduced. Governments and the private sector both have critical roles to play in making sure investment in sustainable energy innovation increases rather than declines at this pivotal moment. We already have the technologies and the solutions needed to support the transition to a decarbonised economy, and by working together, governments, companies, investors and citizens can better understand the challenges we all face – and how to overcome them.”

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628, mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 785 7600
Fax: +27 11 803 8244
Email: ccs-za@danfoss.com
www: www.danfoss.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Danfoss


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Cable, components and critical space exploration
February 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB provides Ty-Rap cable ties for NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission.

Read more...
Success for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
February 2021 , News
maxon congratulates on the successful Mars landing of the Perseverance rover.

Read more...
Managing thermal functions with heat exchangers
February 2021, Danfoss , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The various heat exchanger options typically have different operating requirements, as well as preferable refrigerants per application.

Read more...
ABB sensor onboard SpaceX rocket to detect greenhouse gas emissions
February 2021, ABB South Africa , News
An optical sensor manufactured by ABB was deployed with the successful launch of satellite Hugo from GHGSat, the emerging leader in greenhouse gas sensing services in space.

Read more...
Eye-openers for the process industry
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
For a long time, Industry 4.0 was little more than a vision. Now, the benefits of digital services are becoming apparent in real environments.

Read more...
40 years of innovation
January 2021, Beckhoff Automation , News
Founded 40 years ago, Beckhoff Automation’s anaging director and founder, Hans Beckhoff, talks about the company’s many achievements.

Read more...
CSIR and Siemens partner to boost the South Africa’s 4IR competitiveness
February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , News
South Africa’s pursuit of being a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution received a massive boost as the CSIR and Siemens South Africa entered into a partnership to empower the country’s economy.

Read more...
Parker presents first 'Expert Insights' tech talk on routes to carbon zero
February 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , News
Parker Hannifin will present the first in a new series of “Expert Insights” tech talks on Thursday 4 February.

Read more...
Fresh food, with minimum energy
February 2021, Danfoss , IT in Manufacturing
Alsense IoT services enable food retailers to prioritise and reduce their maintenance efforts across stores and critical events.

Read more...
Obituary: Chris du Plessis: 14 June 1959 – 12 January 2021
February 2021, SA Gauge , News
Chris started a company called Techniman in 1986 selling other companies’ products, but in 1992, Chris and his wife Judith founded SA Gauge.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved