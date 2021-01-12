Danfoss forms new Climate Solutions segment

Danfoss has changed its group structure to combine the Heating and Cooling segments into Danfoss Climate Solutions. With the new Climate Solutions segment, Danfoss will intensify its focus on the green agenda in attractive global markets.

Everywhere in the world, there is a strengthened focus on climate efforts, and by combining the Heating and Cooling segments into Danfoss Climate Solutions, Danfoss is investing in the future to help customers and partners take action to mitigate climate change and build a greener future.

Danfoss Climate Solutions holds leading positions within sustainable and energy efficient solutions for industry, the built environment and the entire food chain, and will leverage the climate agenda and the targets in the Paris Agreement and in the EU Green Deal as strong driving forces in accelerating efforts. With the new Danfoss Climate Solutions segment, the company will further strengthen its focus on innovation and application expertise to become an even stronger technology partner for customers and partners.

“What we engineer and what we sell plays a part in the climate agenda and in meeting the world’s climate targets,” says Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions. “Buildings must be made energy efficient and carbon emissions must be reduced. Governments and the private sector both have critical roles to play in making sure investment in sustainable energy innovation increases rather than declines at this pivotal moment. We already have the technologies and the solutions needed to support the transition to a decarbonised economy, and by working together, governments, companies, investors and citizens can better understand the challenges we all face – and how to overcome them.”

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628, mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za

