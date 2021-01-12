75 years of WIKA

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1946 with a focus on the production of pressure gauges, the WIKA Group is now a leading manufacturer of industrial and process measurement technology in the global market.

With 11 000 employees, the company generates a turnover of around one billion Euros. Thanks to its broad positioning and sustainable financial structure, WIKA has held its market position well, even during the coronavirus crisis.

Today, the family-run company is represented worldwide through 43 subsidiaries and has production sites in all key markets. In addition to the comprehensive product portfolio for the measured variables of pressure, temperature, level, flow and force, WIKA offers a wide range of services, while an innovative range of IIoT solutions completes the offering.

To strengthen the market-oriented strategy of the company, WIKA is building a central innovation centre for the entire Group at its headquarters in Klingenberg am Main, to be inaugurated in this anniversary year.

