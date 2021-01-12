Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

75 years of WIKA

March 2021 News

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1946 with a focus on the production of pressure gauges, the WIKA Group is now a leading manufacturer of industrial and process measurement technology in the global market.

With 11 000 employees, the company generates a turnover of around one billion Euros. Thanks to its broad positioning and sustainable financial structure, WIKA has held its market position well, even during the coronavirus crisis.

Today, the family-run company is represented worldwide through 43 subsidiaries and has production sites in all key markets. In addition to the comprehensive product portfolio for the measured variables of pressure, temperature, level, flow and force, WIKA offers a wide range of services, while an innovative range of IIoT solutions completes the offering.

To strengthen the market-oriented strategy of the company, WIKA is building a central innovation centre for the entire Group at its headquarters in Klingenberg am Main, to be inaugurated in this anniversary year.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Cable, components and critical space exploration
February 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB provides Ty-Rap cable ties for NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission.

Read more...
Success for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
February 2021 , News
maxon congratulates on the successful Mars landing of the Perseverance rover.

Read more...
ABB sensor onboard SpaceX rocket to detect greenhouse gas emissions
February 2021, ABB South Africa , News
An optical sensor manufactured by ABB was deployed with the successful launch of satellite Hugo from GHGSat, the emerging leader in greenhouse gas sensing services in space.

Read more...
Eye-openers for the process industry
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
For a long time, Industry 4.0 was little more than a vision. Now, the benefits of digital services are becoming apparent in real environments.

Read more...
40 years of innovation
January 2021, Beckhoff Automation , News
Founded 40 years ago, Beckhoff Automation’s anaging director and founder, Hans Beckhoff, talks about the company’s many achievements.

Read more...
CSIR and Siemens partner to boost the South Africa’s 4IR competitiveness
February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , News
South Africa’s pursuit of being a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution received a massive boost as the CSIR and Siemens South Africa entered into a partnership to empower the country’s economy.

Read more...
Parker presents first 'Expert Insights' tech talk on routes to carbon zero
February 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , News
Parker Hannifin will present the first in a new series of “Expert Insights” tech talks on Thursday 4 February.

Read more...
Obituary: Chris du Plessis: 14 June 1959 – 12 January 2021
February 2021, SA Gauge , News
Chris started a company called Techniman in 1986 selling other companies’ products, but in 1992, Chris and his wife Judith founded SA Gauge.

Read more...
Erratum
February 2021, Valve & Automation, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
     

Read more...
Functional safety with switches
February 2021, WIKA Instruments , IS & Ex
WIKA switches have been issued SIL approval due to their proven operational reliability.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved