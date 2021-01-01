SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

As 2021 begins, we at the Johannesburg branch are looking forward to the year as there has been a great response to our available technology evenings, which are completely full. The branch has decided that a focus on educating members is the highest priority for this year, so we also have several technology days coming up during the year, which will be application based to help members understand how the technology can be applied in the field.

The first technology evening of the year was hosted by the SAIMC Exco group, where Johan Maartens presented on ‘Maximising your BBBEE spend with the SAIMC’.

Johan discussed the goals and the setup of the NPC, as well as the recent name change to the Society for Automation, Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control, and why the name change was necessary.

The education and training goals were discussed, as well as how a solution would be developed:

• Establish a trust fund to support the goals of the SAIMC and provide value to contributors.

• Opportunities were identified as: funding scholarships (Cat A); bursaries for technicians, etc. (Cat B); workplace training (Cat C); SAQA formal contract (Cat D); standards training (Cat E); professional development (Cat F); and socio-economic funding used to fund identified high schools.

The SAIMC subsequently worked on this plan with the various stake holders and a Skills Trust was recommended.

The presentation was well attended and the branch thanks all members for their continued support.

