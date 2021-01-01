Precise leading-edge detection

March 2021 Sensors & Transducers

The Q76E retroreflective sensor from Turck Banner has a unique design that enables consistent detection of a broad range of targets that typically challenge other sensors. Each sensor generates a wide sensing beam capable of reliably detecting pallets, boards, totes with gaps or holes, packages, pouches, and other irregularly shaped targets, as well as objects in clear or reflective packaging.

Optimised performance

The Q76E features two sensitivity levels and manual adjustment for detection of challenging targets, such as shrink-wrapped pallets, small objects, and film or perforated packaging. Use the Teach button to adjust sensor sensitivity and select light or dark operating mode. Increased sensitivity mode enables detection of objects as small as 8 mm in size. The Q76E also offers an IO-Link model for increased data availability, remote configuration and monitoring, and simple device replacement.

The sensor also features a visible red beam for simple alignment and bright LEDs for visual indication, while a small gap in the sensing beam allows accurate alignment of the sensor. Additionally, it features a 250 Hz switching frequency for high-speed production lines. Applications include detecting objects on a conveyor, pallet/material handling detection and leading-edge detection of irregularly shaped objects

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





