Handheld manometers with precision

Manometers offer many benefits for engineers and technicians who need to measure and monitor pressure, but critical elements such as high accuracy, high precision and ease of use play a large role in their selection of the best-for-application manometer. This is where Greisinger’s constant investment into design and development puts them in a leading position in terms of the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art handheld precision manometers.
Greisinger, part of the GHM Group of companies, recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy with high resolution and position independency when measuring differential and relative pressure. The two manometer models offer universal port technology, above-average battery life and robust housing with a practical and user-friendly design.
“Since even the smallest deviations can lead to malfunctions, reliably measured values are enormously important and not just for sophisticated heater systems,” says Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik, South Africa. “The G 1107 and G 1113 can also be used to measure leakage, gas pressure, gas flow or chimney draft measurements, as the outstanding accuracy of these new devices, coupled with the high resolution and fast measuring frequency, guarantee efficient results that improve operational safety and practical handling.”
High performance
These new manometers offer fast and reliable measurement through ease of use, enabling time savings to be achieved. Their smooth display screens make measurement activities a safe and comfortable – irrespective of position – function. The extremely high resolution of 0,1 Pa (G 1107) enables efficient testing in a practical and compact housing suitable for all applications, and featuring a universal port connection technology.
“In addition to the new features, the new instruments also offer many connection possibilities,” concludes Grobler. “The performance offered is off the highest possible standard, delivering some of the most reliable ratios of accuracy available.”
Keeping the clean room more than clean January 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Delta OHM HD50CR multi-functional clean room logger/transmitter device offers the user highly accurate clean room monitoring and documentation for quality purposes.
Read more...Simple to use HVAC transmitters and hygrostats October 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The HVAC40 Thermo-Hygro transmitter from Delta OHM ensures an environmentally friendly workplace, cleanroom operation or storage space for specialised products.
Read more...Flow switches from Honsberg August 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Honsberg has introduced the FF series flow switch that offers a large switching value selection as well as a wide housing spectrum with a valve seat design. Additionally, the FF series is low maintenance, ...
Read more...Upgrade for PSM-700 pressure switch May 2020, WIKA Instruments
, Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s PSM-700 pressure switch with large adjustable switch differential is now able to withstand higher process temperatures.
Previously, the process media was limited to a temperature range of -30...
Read more...Is your building comfortable? June 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
When was the last time you did a health check on your work environment? Monitoring the quality and temperature of the air, air-conditioning, heating, ventilation, outside weather, and even the amount ...