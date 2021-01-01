Handheld manometers with precision

Manometers offer many benefits for engineers and technicians who need to measure and monitor pressure, but critical elements such as high accuracy, high precision and ease of use play a large role in their selection of the best-for-application manometer. This is where Greisinger’s constant investment into design and development puts them in a leading position in terms of the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art handheld precision manometers.

Greisinger, part of the GHM Group of companies, recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy with high resolution and position independency when measuring differential and relative pressure. The two manometer models offer universal port technology, above-average battery life and robust housing with a practical and user-friendly design.

“Since even the smallest deviations can lead to malfunctions, reliably measured values are enormously important and not just for sophisticated heater systems,” says Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik, South Africa. “The G 1107 and G 1113 can also be used to measure leakage, gas pressure, gas flow or chimney draft measurements, as the outstanding accuracy of these new devices, coupled with the high resolution and fast measuring frequency, guarantee efficient results that improve operational safety and practical handling.”

High performance

These new manometers offer fast and reliable measurement through ease of use, enabling time savings to be achieved. Their smooth display screens make measurement activities a safe and comfortable – irrespective of position – function. The extremely high resolution of 0,1 Pa (G 1107) enables efficient testing in a practical and compact housing suitable for all applications, and featuring a universal port connection technology.

“In addition to the new features, the new instruments also offer many connection possibilities,” concludes Grobler. “The performance offered is off the highest possible standard, delivering some of the most reliable ratios of accuracy available.”

