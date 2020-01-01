Editor's Choice
Schneider Electric redefines power distribution through digitalisation

March 2021 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has announced the local launch of the MasterPact MTZ, the next generation of high-power, low-voltage circuit breakers, combining the company’s legendary performance and reliability with new digital capabilities.

MasterPact MTZ is the first air circuit breaker to embed accurate Class1 power metering, compliant and certified to IEC 61557-12. Energy efficiency is achieved thanks to accurate energy usage analysis, optimisation, cost allocation and assessment of energy usage trends. Energy management is compliant with international regulations ISO 50001 and IEC 60364-8.

Building on its strengths, the new breaker offers the same ratings, the same tripping performance and the same footprint as the current MasterPact range. This seamless transition from MasterPact NT/NW to MasterPact MTZ means no switchboard redesign is required and there is no need to run switchboard recertification tests as per IEC 61439-2. In addition, the product offers easy integration into Smart Panels and connection to management systems via an embedded Ethernet connection.

Anglophone Africa Buildings vice president, Devan Pillay, says: “The new MasterPact MTZ’s native Ethernet connectivity, digital capabilities and ability to be seamlessly integrated into our EcoStruxure architecture, offers our customers superior circuit protection, while maximising efficiencies in energy management and maintenance.”

MasterPact MTZ protects equipment and activity against cable overloads, short circuits, and insulation faults. It offers outstanding power uptime demanded by low-voltage electrical distribution networks, even in the harshest environments. It also offers excellent mechanical and electrical performance, going beyond standards and withstanding the highest levels of voltage fluctuations, electromagnetic disturbances, vibrations, shocks, corrosive and chemical ambience, and severe temperatures.

Customisation

Customising with digital modules can also be achieved anytime, anywhere. Various advanced function options are available with digital modules for protection, measurement, diagnostics and maintenance. The MasterPact MTZ is scalable at any stage of the lifecycle from design and configuration to commissioning (for last minute changes) and operation upgrades, without power interruption or protection shutdowns.

Achieving safe and efficient day-to-day facility management is easier through connectivity to smartphones and operations and analytics software. The interactive smart HMI reduces safety risk for local maintenance as no direct contact is required for quick analysis and action through a secure Bluetooth connection.

Quick view, self-diagnosis of protection setting and modification, energy consumption, power quality, phase balance, and health status are all available in real time. In addition, for remote notifications, the Facility Hero digital maintenance and collaborative logbook allows proactive maintenance and ensures secure continuity of operation, periodic inspection, warnings and alarms.

In case of a power outage, customers can minimise downtime and restore power quickly and safely using their smartphone. Key data is saved before tripping (measurements, protection settings) and even without power, thanks to an NFC connection that gives a root-cause explanation and step-by-step breaker reclosing and power recovery instructions.

MasterPact MTZ is future ready as it seamlessly integrates with the Smart Panels architecture, and can be remotely monitored and controlled with any supervision system to carry out predictive and preventive maintenance and asset and energy management, thanks to its embedded Ethernet connection.

In addition, from planning to installation, operation, maintenance, optimisation and renewal, MasterPact MTZ can be managed through Schneider Electric’s Field Services organisation. This expertise, combined with the native connectivity of MasterPact MTZ and Smart Panels, enables condition-based maintenance, remote facility management, asset management and improved energy management services, providing significant cost savings in energy and maintenance as well as advanced technical support.

Key MasterPact MTZ benefits include:

• Embedded Class 1 metering.

• Improved mechanical and electrical performance.

• Ability to monitor and control circuit breaker from a smart phone.

• Notification of events.

• Customisable with digital modules.

• Integrates seamlessly in Smart Panels.

• Common footprint for easy upgrade.

For more information contact Schneider Electric South Africa, +27 11 254 6400, za-ccc@se.com, www.se.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


