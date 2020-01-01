An easier way to connect

Quick-release hydraulic couplings on agricultural equipment and related applications have enabled Faster Couplings to provide innovative solutions to meet this sector’s needs.

Hydrasales is the authorised distributor of Faster Couplings in Africa. Sales manager, Cheryl Johnson, advises: “The Faster range is all-encompassing and offers a full spectrum of products. The range includes quality hydraulic connections on tractors and harvesters on rear hydraulic lines and front loaders. These coupling systems work under harsh conditions while achieving the highest levels of safety.”

The product range complies with the requisite ISO ratings and includes special and innovative solutions. The cast iron manifold block with quick-release couplings screwed on is a popular choice. A universal cast iron block is suitable for three different sizes and two interchangeable standards with integrated cartridges assisted with a lever. There are various accessory solutions in rubber and plastic available, and to help protect the quick-connect couplings while disconnected, a rubber dust cap is available. The break valve for trailers complies with the requirements of ISAO 5676 and has a special flat face, which connects with a sleeve retraction.

Johnson continues: “The MultiFaster range is excellent for agricultural applications. It has been adopted and incorporated into unique designs of global leaders of agricultural equipment and allows for simultaneous connection of several lines in an efficient manner. It also allows for a reduction in connection and disconnection time. This technology reduces the risk of line misalignment and is an important safety feature.”

To facilitate flexibility, Faster Couplings allows designers the opportunity to experiment with configuration during the design. A MultiFaster Configurator can be found on Faster’s website. It is accessible at www.fastercouplings.com/multifaster/configurator.

The configurator captures information such as application, maximum flow rates, the number of hydraulic lines required to be connected, multi grease, the electrical lines and the plate proposed.

Hydrasales carries a range of standard MultiFasters for the African market and is in a position to supply customer requests promptly. The company stocks an extensive range of ball type, pin type and flat face couplings for agricultural, construction and trucking solutions.

For more information contact Cheryl Johnson, Hydrasales, +27 11 392 3736, harpo@hydrasale.co.za, www.hydrasale.co.za

