SAIMC: Vaal branch
February 2021
SAIMC
The branch held its AGM on 13 January, where various topics were discussed, including:
• Continuation of the online technical evenings in 2021 with the possibility of face-to-face meetings subject to COVID-19 protocols allowing.
• Participation of students of various higher education institutions in the SAIMC and later also in ECSA.
• Additional membership benefits were discussed and will be communicated to members at a later date.
The committee for 2021 is as follows:
• Theo Potgieter – branch manager and treasurer.
• Jannie Claasens – vice chairman.
• Daniel du Toit – secretary.
• John Phala – technical evenings.
• Cobus du Toit – media.
• Dirk van der Walt – growth.
The branch looks forward to 2021 and would like to thank all members for their continued support. The committee wishes you all a prosperous and healthy year.
Further reading:
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
November 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The new mechatronics qualification
For the last few weeks there has been a team working on the new Mechatronics Discipline Specific Training Guidelines (DSTG). The team consisted of: • Henry Heymans ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
January 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
On 4 November, Rob Wright, MD of RJ Connect, gave an informative presentation on the subject of cybersecurity to Durban branch members and anyone else who joined the open invitation Microsoft Teams meeting. ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
January 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The last month will be remembered as an exciting one where the branch facilitated two technical evenings, hosted by Proconics and Yokogawa. We also hosted our first technical evening where members could ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
January 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The end of the year can be an emotional time for all of us. Was this your best year yet, or not so great? You start to get a feel as the end approaches, and 2020 is no exception, especially with the ‘new ...
Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
January 2021, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Last month I spoke about the new mechatronics engineering discipline. It has quite an impact on SAIMC members, as previously we had to register and be interviewed by electrical or mechanical professionals. ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
November 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Ralph White from ifm electronic presented on the topic of vibration monitoring and how it provides the ability to detect changes in machine health. Once a machine’s condition ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
November 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The technical evening of 14 October was once again presented via Microsoft Teams.
How do we approach HMI and camera solutions in Ex environments? This was explained by Diogo Fidalgo from Stahl. Most ...
Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Explaining the Skills Development Trust Fund
For the benefit of members, the SAIMC plans host a one-hour presentation to explain the Skills Development Trust Fund. This presentation will be repeated ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
As South Africa celebrated Women’s Month in August, the Vaal branch and Proconics decided to celebrate women in engineering with a technical evening highlighting the importance of a diverse team for solving ...
Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
September Virtual Meeting
The September virtual technology evening was hosted by Turck Banner, and presented by newly appointed sales director, Kenneth McPherson.
Kenneth is enthusiastic about ...
Read more...