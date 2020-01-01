SAIMC: Vaal branch

February 2021 SAIMC

The branch held its AGM on 13 January, where various topics were discussed, including:

• Continuation of the online technical evenings in 2021 with the possibility of face-to-face meetings subject to COVID-19 protocols allowing.

• Participation of students of various higher education institutions in the SAIMC and later also in ECSA.

• Additional membership benefits were discussed and will be communicated to members at a later date.

The committee for 2021 is as follows:

• Theo Potgieter – branch manager and treasurer.

• Jannie Claasens – vice chairman.

• Daniel du Toit – secretary.

• John Phala – technical evenings.

• Cobus du Toit – media.

• Dirk van der Walt – growth.

The branch looks forward to 2021 and would like to thank all members for their continued support. The committee wishes you all a prosperous and healthy year.





