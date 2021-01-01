Virtual technology meetings will remain in place until coronavirus is no longer a factor, when the branch looks forward to going back to normal with golf days, site visits, technical evenings and the ladies’ tea.

The branch held its AGM via Skype on 20 January. It was well attended and followed the usual protocol with the branch manager’s report, financial report and voting. Branch manager Ann de Beer reported on the previous year and commented that despite the lockdown conditions of 2020, the branch still managed 10 virtual technology meetings with an average attendance level of 50 people. All social events were cancelled during the year but restrictions (and spirits) were lifted in time to have a small outdoor year-end gathering, which was a great success.

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

November 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Durban branch

January 2021, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Cape Town branch

January 2021, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Vaal branch

January 2021, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

January 2021, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Vaal branch

November 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

November 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Vaal branch

October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC

...

Read more...

For the last few weeks there has been a team working on the new Mechatronics Discipline Specific Training Guidelines (DSTG). The team consisted of:On 4 November, Rob Wright, MD of RJ Connect, gave an informative presentation on the subject of cybersecurity to Durban branch members and anyone else who joined the open invitation Microsoft Teams meeting.The last month will be remembered as an exciting one where the branch facilitated two technical evenings, hosted by Proconics and Yokogawa. We also hosted our first technical evening where members couldThe end of the year can be an emotional time for all of us. Was this your best year yet, or not so great? You start to get a feel as the end approaches, and 2020 is no exception, especially with the ‘newLast month I spoke about the new mechatronics engineering discipline. It has quite an impact on SAIMC members, as previously we had to register and be interviewed by electrical or mechanical professionals.At the last technology evening, Ralph White from ifm electronic presented on the topic of vibration monitoring and how it provides the ability to detect changes in machine health. Once a machine’s conditionThe technical evening of 14 October was once again presented via Microsoft Teams. How do we approach HMI and camera solutions in Ex environments? This was explained by Diogo Fidalgo from Stahl. MostFor the benefit of members, the SAIMC plans host a one-hour presentation to explain the Skills Development Trust Fund. This presentation will be repeatedAs South Africa celebrated Women’s Month in August, the Vaal branch and Proconics decided to celebrate women in engineering with a technical evening highlighting the importance of a diverse team for solvingThe September virtual technology evening was hosted by Turck Banner, and presented by newly appointed sales director, Kenneth McPherson. Kenneth is enthusiastic about