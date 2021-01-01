Editor's Choice
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

February 2021 SAIMC

The branch held its AGM via Skype on 20 January. It was well attended and followed the usual protocol with the branch manager’s report, financial report and voting. Branch manager Ann de Beer reported on the previous year and commented that despite the lockdown conditions of 2020, the branch still managed 10 virtual technology meetings with an average attendance level of 50 people. All social events were cancelled during the year but restrictions (and spirits) were lifted in time to have a small outdoor year-end gathering, which was a great success.

Virtual technology meetings will remain in place until coronavirus is no longer a factor, when the branch looks forward to going back to normal with golf days, site visits, technical evenings and the ladies’ tea.

The new branch management team was elected as follows and welcomed by outgoing branch manager Ann De beer:

• Branch manager – Dean Floyd.

• Financial manager – Cheryl Hird.

• Eric Carter.

• Andre Eybers.

• Lourens van Niekerk.

• Ann de Beer


Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
