Fresh food, with minimum energy

February 2021 IT in Manufacturing

Danfoss has strengthened its Alsense IoT services with a holistic store-level software suite, moving store maintenance from reactive to proactive. This enables food retailers to prioritise and reduce their maintenance efforts across stores and critical events

“We are thrilled to welcome the Smart Refrigeration Solution and incorporate it into our Alsense cloud-based services,” says Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Cooling Segment. “We are now putting predictive maintenance into action, allowing the food retail industry to prevent unplanned cooling system downtime and inefficiencies in energy consumption.”

“Combining the Smart Refrigeration Solution with our existing Alsense portfolio accelerates our ambition of meeting food retail customers’ needs for optimising and proactively maintaining optimum store performance,” says Natalie Schnippering, head of Product Management Digital Services at Danfoss. “The solution goes beyond the traditional monitoring systems that are primarily providing alarms and data overviews. It identifies operating issues, such as compressor failure or coil icing, and provides hands-on guidance to fix them.”

Today, Alsense provides food retail professionals with transparency and executive overviews of refrigeration assets and energy efficiency at chain level. Going forward, the combined Alsense offering will enable managers to benchmark and prioritise efforts across stores to save time and optimise the impact of their maintenance spend. Further, Alsense will provide service technicians with a prioritised action plan, empowering them to immediately address equipment performance and operating concerns upon arrival at a store.

“The Smart Refrigeration Solution software was developed based on customer requirements gathered from leading food retailers who were looking to save money by reducing energy spend and improving performance of their refrigeration system,” says Chris LaPietra, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Stationary Refrigerants.

The step follows the launch of Danfoss’ Alsense IoT platform and will accelerate Danfoss’ efforts in providing food retail professionals with intuitive software tools and data-driven insights to optimise operational efficiency, refrigeration asset performance, and energy efficiency.

For more information contact Lynne McCarthy, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7628, mccarthyl@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za


