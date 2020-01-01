SAIMC: Cape Town branch

What an interesting year 2020 was and we are looking forward to an exciting 2021.

The branch recently held its annual AGM and elected a new committee. This event was a hybrid meeting where members could choose to join online or attend in person. The meeting was presented by Hein Ries, a committee member, and was followed by a panel discussion about the basic skills learned as graduates and what advice can be provided.

Riaan Du Plessis, Hein Ries and Bradley Woollon.

The panel consisted of members of the branch committee: Hein Ries, Riaan Duplessis and Bradley Woollon. The focus was on lessons the panel members learned when they started working and what advice they would give to new graduates who are just starting work. It was an insightful discussion that covered many subtopics and questions, lasting almost an hour. It was great to see a presentation where the audience could interact with the presenters, while following social distancing rules. It also catered for many members who were self-isolating and could not attend the meeting in person.

The outcome of the AGM was a new committee and a new strategy approved by the members. The new committee consists of: Hein Ries (branch manager), Jean Fourie (financial manager), Adriaan van Wyk (media/tech officer), Lyle Munro, Pieter Raubenheimer, Wade Shuttleworth, Samantha Wright, Riaan Du Plessis and Brian Cooper.

Finally, the committee extended special thanks to Pepperl+Fuchs for its participation in the event. Then all companies, presenters and members were thanked for their support during the last year. The branch is looking forward to 2021 and trusts that it will be a successful year with plenty of opportunities.

