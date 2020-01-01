Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

Highly flexible pick and place with digitised pneumatics from Festo

February 2021 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

A wide range of products, functions and complete solution packages are integrated into the Festo Motion Terminal. Among these are the Motion Apps, which herald a new Industry 4.0 era. Motion Apps are revolutionising pneumatics by increasing flexibility, energy efficiency and accelerating production processes. This also has benefits for handling technology, as the automation platform VTEM opens the door for positioning using pneumatics.

Users can execute different tasks with just one valve and operate sixteen pressure regulation channels with eight valves. This significantly reduces the amount of work required, from engineering to format changeovers. For this reason, experts recognise the Festo Motion Terminal VTEM as a revolution in automation technology.

Simplifying pick and place applications

With the Motion Terminal VTEM, users can realise all the functions in their pick and place application in just one system. There is no need for components like shock absorbers or flow control valves. Since Motion Apps now take over many tasks and replace complicated mechanical structures, the design process is much easier. The process data can be read out at any time, enabling users to respond quickly to deviations and guarantee consistent quality.

Positioning using pneumatics

The ‘Positioning’ app gives handling experts flexibility when positioning workpieces of different sizes. They can optimise the end-to-end motions for every possible workpiece size, for example, by precisely defining the variables such as the motion speed and impact energy in the end position.

With the ‘Positioning’ Motion App, pneumatic actuators can be freely positioned along the entire working stroke, and the cylinder movement can be controlled using limit values for the speed, acceleration and jerk parameters. Gentle positioning is possible for selected series with strokes of up to 300 mm by specifying the limit values.

Pressure and vacuum control

By using the ‘Proportional pressure regulation’ app, safe transport with vacuum is ensured. The vacuum level is adapted to the weight that needs to be moved. This enables plant manufacturers to increase the energy efficiency of their application. Changeover times or manual format changes are a thing of the past as users can easily switch over to the parameters they need. The virtually vibration-free travel into the end position with the ‘Soft Stop’ app minimises wear and shortens cycle times.

Software instead of hardware

Thanks to the fast activation of new functions via Motion Apps, machine developers can create a basic machine type using the Festo Motion Terminal and then select the relevant Motion Apps to equip it with different functions and features as per customer requirements. The ability to copy and transfer parameter sets makes planning easier and saves time. Assigning functions via software has the added benefit of preventing tampering, since it is not possible to tell from the outside which functions the valves are executing.

Maintenance is also simplified as leaks are automatically monitored, and long lists of spare and wearing parts are a thing of the past. With the ‘Leakage diagnostics’ Motion App, malfunctions can be detected and pinpointed to a specific actuator via diagnostic cycles and defined threshold values. This enables predictive maintenance. Festo Motion Apps are the key to limitless function integration for valve terminals. Combined with software, Festo apps simplify the entire value chain, since only one piece of hardware is required.

For more information contact Kershia Beharie, Festo South Africa, 0860 033 786, marketing.za@festo.com, www.festo.co.za


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fibertex offers advanced solutions in filtration for a cleaner environment
November 2020 , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Fibertex Nonwovens, a leading manufacturer of a comprehensive range of nonwovens and performance-based materials used in diverse industries, has developed advanced filtration solutions that contribute to a cleaner environment.

Read more...
Monitoring oil with the power of connectivity
November 2020, Hydrasales , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The latest innovation in the MP Filtri range of condition monitoring products helps system engineers with the digitalisation of their monitoring processes. It identifies contaminants early in the service ...

Read more...
Advanced new Festo valve portfolio gains immense popularity in industrial automation
November 2020, Festo South Africa , Editor's Choice
Kershia Beharie talks to SA Instrumentation and Control about choosing the right valves for machine applications from the popular Festo range.

Read more...
Parker launches the icount LaserCM30
November 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Next generation particle contamination monitor with test procedure in less than 90 seconds.

Read more...
SMC’s energy efficient vacuum solutions
October 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
SMC has placed great emphasis on the design of its vacuum range and helps its customers select the best vacuum system for their application.

Read more...
Rethinking pneumatic technology for the factories of the future
September 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Does a technology such as pneumatics have a central role to play in the flexible, smart production lines of the factories of the future?

Read more...
Do all wireless solutions solve real industry problems?
September 2020, Festo South Africa , Industrial Wireless
By using modern, standards-driven wireless technologies, designers and machine users have access to new tools that can help transform and simplify their working lives.

Read more...
Hydraulic hose installation and maintenance
September 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s portfolio of components includes the full range of Eaton Winner hydraulic braided and spiral hose and fittings.

Read more...
Condition monitoring in the cloud
August 2020, Festo South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Detecting irregularities at an early stage and initiating the necessary measures before a system failure are now made possible by the dashboards and IoT gateway CPX-IOT from Festo. The turnkey, preconfigured ...

Read more...
Experience digitalisation at the Festo Virtual Exhibition
June 2020, Festo South Africa , News
Festo is breaking new ground with its first-ever Virtual Exhibition scheduled to take place from the 15-16 July. Visitors will get to experience digitalisation as never before. This exhibition will be ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved