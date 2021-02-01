Michael Brown now offering control courses to individuals
November 2020
News
Michael Brown stopped offering scheduled courses to individuals some years ago due to the economic downturn, and has until now only been providing courses to companies with 6 or more delegates.
However, with the development of programmes like Zoom, he is once again offering his courses to individuals via online Zoom sessions. The first session of the Part 1 practical control course – Troubleshooting and Loop Tuning – will commence on Monday 1 February 2021.
The course will run for several weeks with one 3 hour session per week. A maximum of 4 delegates will be accepted on a course, in order that individual attention can be paid to each delegate.
Credit(s)
Michael Brown Control Engineering
