Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Highest energy efficiency reduces operating costs

November 2020 Pressure Measurement & Control

Each piece of equipment or pipe integrated into an existing piping system will result in an increase in the pressure loss. With higher pressure losses, pumps and compressors must work harder in order to keep the flow rate stable. Pressure loss is synonymous with higher energy costs that must be spent for normal operation.

Using instrumentation that, by design, offers the lowest possible pressure loss thus assists in reducing the operating costs to a minimum. The HHR FlowPak or HHR ProPak flowmeters display the lowest permanent pressure loss of all orifice-based flow measuring systems. The smoothest possible inlet contour and surface, together with the unique design of the diffuser section, ensures pressure recovery optimisation with minimal permanent pressure loss.

The HHR series flowmeter is a technological advancement in flow profile formation. It does not require any upstream and downstream pipes and can even be fitted following two 90° pipe elbows. The HHR FlowPak is thus the optimal solution for applications with limited space. At the same time, the instrument meets the requirements for high accuracy, low operating costs and a long service life. The HHR series brings a new dimension to DP-based flow measurement.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reed level transmitter suitable for food applications
November 2020, WIKA Instruments , Level Measurement & Control
WIKA has expanded its range of level transmitters with reed measuring chain by adding the model FLR-F for food applications.

Read more...
Check valve with redundant sealing
September 2020, WIKA Instruments , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The new model CV check valve from WIKA is designed for a wide range of applications in the process industry. Its sealing system reliably prevents backflow of liquid and gaseous media.

Read more...
Ceramic and metallic measuring cells optimise additive production at BASF
September 2020, VEGA Controls SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
The combination of a ceramic Certec and a metallic Metec measuring cell proved to be the perfect combination from VEGA.

Read more...
Clip-on indicator with Bluetooth and logging
September 2020, WIKA Instruments , Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Monitor live process values and diagnostic information on any iOS/Android device running the free PPS application, or monitor directly on the display.

Read more...
Combination of digital pressure gauge and smartphone via Bluetooth
August 2020, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
For optimal process efficiency in pharmaceutical applications, solutions featuring wireless communication are becoming first choice, especially in mobile applications.

Read more...
Upgrade for PSM-700 pressure switch
May 2020, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s PSM-700 pressure switch with large adjustable switch differential is now able to withstand higher process temperatures. Previously, the process media was limited to a temperature range of -30...

Read more...
Hygienic food production
June 2020, VEGA Controls SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
Food production is a matter of trust, and hygiene is the number one priority in the manufacturing process. Success is determined by both the reliability and the efficiency that make flawless production ...

Read more...
Upgrade for PSM-700 pressure switch
June 2020, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s PSM-700 pressure switch with large adjustable switch differential is now able to withstand higher process temperatures. Previously, the process media was limited to a temperature range of -30ºC ...

Read more...
Dry-well calibrator
June 2020, WIKA Instruments , Temperature Measurement
WIKA’s innovative CTD4000 series calibrators have been designed for on-site applications as well as for the severe conditions of the naval and marine sectors. Their ease of use and compact and practical ...

Read more...
Top-mounted level indicator
May 2020, WIKA Instruments , Level Measurement & Control
WIKA’s model UTN top-mounted level indicator consists of a measuring chamber, a float with guide rod and a magnetic system. Mounting onto the vessel is made via appropriate process connections (flanged ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved