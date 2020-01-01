SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

The new mechatronics qualification



Johan Maartens.

For the last few weeks there has been a team working on the new Mechatronics Discipline Specific Training Guidelines (DSTG). The team consisted of:

• Henry Heymans (Siemens).

• Professor Theo van Niekerk (Nelson Mandela University).

• Professor George van Schoor (North West University).

• Dr Louis Beneke (Tshwane University of Technology).

• Johan Maartens (SAIMC).

The DSTG is used to assist assessors when candidates apply to ECSA for professional registration as technicians, technologists or engineers.

Here are some of the details. Registration has been divided into three categories:

1. Factory Automation: Factory Automation is mainly focused on complete modular discrete control consisting of sequential, speed control, packaging and batch control.

2. Process Automation. Process Automation is mainly focused on process control and monitoring (typically DCS) with relatively slower response time and safety instrumented systems along with high-class, faster response time PLCs and SIL certified components.

3. Mechatronic Devices: Mechatronic Devices (components/systems) are mainly focused on complete modular discrete control consisting of mechanical devices using sequential, speed control, packaging and batch control.

In the next few weeks we will be discussing each of these categories as follows:

• Possible industries.

• Technologies used.

And then complete the task by expanding on the evidence they need to provide to show that they have experience in the 11 outcomes required by ECSA for technicians, technologists and engineers.

Yours in automation, Johan Maartens.

