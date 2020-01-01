Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

November 2020 SAIMC

The new mechatronics qualification


Johan Maartens.

For the last few weeks there has been a team working on the new Mechatronics Discipline Specific Training Guidelines (DSTG). The team consisted of:

• Henry Heymans (Siemens).

• Professor Theo van Niekerk (Nelson Mandela University).

• Professor George van Schoor (North West University).

• Dr Louis Beneke (Tshwane University of Technology).

• Johan Maartens (SAIMC).

The DSTG is used to assist assessors when candidates apply to ECSA for professional registration as technicians, technologists or engineers.

Here are some of the details. Registration has been divided into three categories:

1. Factory Automation: Factory Automation is mainly focused on complete modular discrete control consisting of sequential, speed control, packaging and batch control.

2. Process Automation. Process Automation is mainly focused on process control and monitoring (typically DCS) with relatively slower response time and safety instrumented systems along with high-class, faster response time PLCs and SIL certified components.

3. Mechatronic Devices: Mechatronic Devices (components/systems) are mainly focused on complete modular discrete control consisting of mechanical devices using sequential, speed control, packaging and batch control.

In the next few weeks we will be discussing each of these categories as follows:

• Possible industries.

• Technologies used.

And then complete the task by expanding on the evidence they need to provide to show that they have experience in the 11 outcomes required by ECSA for technicians, technologists and engineers.

Yours in automation, Johan Maartens.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Vaal branch
November 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Ralph White from ifm electronic presented on the topic of vibration monitoring and how it provides the ability to detect changes in machine health. Once a machine’s condition ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
November 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The technical evening of 14 October was once again presented via Microsoft Teams. How do we approach HMI and camera solutions in Ex environments? This was explained by Diogo Fidalgo from Stahl. Most ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Explaining the Skills Development Trust Fund For the benefit of members, the SAIMC plans host a one-hour presentation to explain the Skills Development Trust Fund. This presentation will be repeated ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Vaal branch
October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
As South Africa celebrated Women’s Month in August, the Vaal branch and Proconics decided to celebrate women in engineering with a technical evening highlighting the importance of a diverse team for solving ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
September Virtual Meeting    The September virtual technology evening was hosted by Turck Banner, and presented by newly appointed sales director, Kenneth McPherson.       Kenneth is enthusiastic about ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
October 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
Paul Sikhakhane was the presenter at the last Durban branch virtual technology meeting and the subject was ‘Living on the edge’. The meeting was well attended, with lots of interaction and questions afterwards ...

Read more...
Vaal branch
September 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
As South Africa celebrated Women’s Month in August, the Vaal branch and Proconics decided to celebrate women in engineering with a technical evening highlighting the importance of a diverse team for solving ...

Read more...
SAIMC to host webinar during Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week
August 2020, SAIMC , News
As part of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect week (7-11 September), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics & Control (SAIMC) will be hosting a webinar on the subject: “Preparing South ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
September 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
The August virtual technology evening was hosted by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN on the subject ‘Instrumentation fault finding: why it is problematic and what can be done about it’. During the presentation ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
September 2020, SAIMC , SAIMC
To address the skills shortage in the South African automation industry, the SAIMC plans to provide bursaries to students in fields of study related to automation and manufacturing.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved