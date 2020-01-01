SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

For the last few weeks there has been a team working on the new Mechatronics Discipline Specific Training Guidelines (DSTG). The team consisted of:
• Henry Heymans (Siemens).
• Professor Theo van Niekerk (Nelson Mandela University).
• Professor George van Schoor (North West University).
• Dr Louis Beneke (Tshwane University of Technology).
• Johan Maartens (SAIMC).
The DSTG is used to assist assessors when candidates apply to ECSA for professional registration as technicians, technologists or engineers.
Here are some of the details. Registration has been divided into three categories:
1. Factory Automation: Factory Automation is mainly focused on complete modular discrete control consisting of sequential, speed control, packaging and batch control.
2. Process Automation. Process Automation is mainly focused on process control and monitoring (typically DCS) with relatively slower response time and safety instrumented systems along with high-class, faster response time PLCs and SIL certified components.
3. Mechatronic Devices: Mechatronic Devices (components/systems) are mainly focused on complete modular discrete control consisting of mechanical devices using sequential, speed control, packaging and batch control.
In the next few weeks we will be discussing each of these categories as follows:
• Possible industries.
• Technologies used.
And then complete the task by expanding on the evidence they need to provide to show that they have experience in the 11 outcomes required by ECSA for technicians, technologists and engineers.
SAIMC: Vaal branch November 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Ralph White from ifm electronic presented on the topic of vibration monitoring and how it provides the ability to detect changes in machine health. Once a machine’s condition ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch November 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The technical evening of 14 October was once again presented via Microsoft Teams.
How do we approach HMI and camera solutions in Ex environments? This was explained by Diogo Fidalgo from Stahl. Most ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC Explaining the Skills Development Trust Fund
For the benefit of members, the SAIMC plans host a one-hour presentation to explain the Skills Development Trust Fund. This presentation will be repeated ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
As South Africa celebrated Women’s Month in August, the Vaal branch and Proconics decided to celebrate women in engineering with a technical evening highlighting the importance of a diverse team for solving ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC September Virtual Meeting The September virtual technology evening was hosted by Turck Banner, and presented by newly appointed sales director, Kenneth McPherson.
Kenneth is enthusiastic about ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch October 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Paul Sikhakhane was the presenter at the last Durban branch virtual technology meeting and the subject was ‘Living on the edge’. The meeting was well attended, with lots of interaction and questions afterwards ...
Read more...Vaal branch September 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
As South Africa celebrated Women’s Month in August, the Vaal branch and Proconics decided to celebrate women in engineering with a technical evening highlighting the importance of a diverse team for solving ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch September 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The August virtual technology evening was hosted by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN on the subject ‘Instrumentation fault finding: why it is problematic and what can be done about it’.
During the presentation ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO September 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
To address the skills shortage in the South African automation industry, the SAIMC plans to provide bursaries to students in fields of study related to automation and manufacturing.